2021 Dig Pink Invitational Champs

The varsity volleyball team hosted their 8th annual Dig Pink Invitational on Saturday. The seven team invitational would kick off at 9:00 am with the gym filled with a lot of pink and funds being raised for the Side-Out Foundation for breast cancer research and education. Each player and coach participating was dedicating their play to someone who has battled to fight off cancer, lost their fight to cancer or is currently fighting this disease. The day was about so much more than the game of volleyball. The Kent City volleyball program has raised over $62,000 over the past 11 years and before the start of play yesterday they had raised over $3,400 so far this year.