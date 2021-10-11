Packers 25, Bengals 22 (OT): 2-minute drill

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Matchup Preview (10/10/21) Green Bay travels to Cincinnati this week, as they continue their AFC North tour after beating the Steelers at home this past weekend. Cincinnati has the long rest, where they narrowly escaped Jacksonville 24-21. The Bengals won’t be able to afford the sluggish start they had and the defense will have their hands full facing a Packers offense that is rolling. While both teams are 3-1 and sitting atop of their divisions, Green Bay is the landslide favorite in this one. This game makes for an attractive fantasy watch as both sides have plenty of skill position players in good matchups. Is Aaron Rodgers and company too much for this Bengals team or will Joe Burrow lead this team to another W? Let’s find out.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO