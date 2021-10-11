CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers 25, Bengals 22 (OT): 2-minute drill

By Zach Heilprin
madcitysportszone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay’s Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime to push the Packers past the Bengals 25-22 Sunday in Cincinnati. Green Bay’s All-Pro told family members before the game that he thought he would put together a career performance on Sunday against the Bengals and he was right. The Packers wide receiver caught 11 passes for a career-high 206 yards and a touchdown. It included a 59-yard catch, the second-longest reception of his career. Of his 11 grabs, the Packers count six as being in the explosive category (16 yards or more) and his 20-yard catch in the final seconds of regulation setup a potential game-winning kick.

