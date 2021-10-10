CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Two lessons about American politics from the Canadian election

By Julian Barnard
Michigan Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada recently had elections! An odd idiosyncrasy of the Canadian political system is that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (through the governor general) has the power to call elections whenever he sees fit. Trudeau called the elections in August, with an election day set for Sept. 20, in the hopes of securing a stable majority in Parliament to pass some of his more ambitious COVID-19 recovery packages.

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
nsjonline.com

HILL: The role of the boogeyman in American politics

Anyone who has watched the “Halloween” movie series knows exactly what a boogeyman is. He is a scary character with a mask who scares the heck out. of everyone via death and destruction until he is shot to death — only to resurrect back to life soon after to wreak more murder and mayhem in the neighborhood.
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

The 4 fantasies dominating American politics

The two parties are as ideologically polarized as they've been within living memory — and they're also very evenly matched. Yes, Democrats win somewhat more votes on a national basis, but thanks to the distinctive character of the country's state-based electoral system, Republicans remain competititive, if not advantaged, in many races. Then there are divisions inside each party, with progressives and centrists battling each other within the Democratic Party and the GOP divided between Trumpist insurgents and deposed members of the party's old center-right establishment.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
doppleronline.ca

The election Canadians didn’t want | Commentary

In the end it was an entirely unnecessary, pointless election. There were no winners. Here’s some highlights:. The Liberals’ vote share dropped slightly to 33 per cent, one per cent below the Conservatives again, gaining one seat. PM Trudeau’s personal credibility took a big hit for calling an election no one wanted simply because he thought he could win his desired majority.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Donald Trump favourite to win 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump has become the favourite to win the election in 2024, as Joe Biden falls behind the former US president and faces challenges with his domestic agenda. Mr Trump, according to betting odds, had been ahead in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024 but had not been on odds for a win in the election.However, recent odds byBetfair Exchange found Mr Trump is now 4.8 to win in 2024. Mr Biden, meanwhile, was at 5.1 after falling behind his own vice president, Kamala Harris, in the presidential tie-up. Although neither Mr Trump nor Mr Biden have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

People are getting Trump’s vote-suppression threat backward

Donald Trump is no longer on social media, but that doesn’t mean he can’t cause a stir with a brief message. On Wednesday, reporters received a release from Save America, his cash-rich political action committee. It included a warning for Republicans who didn’t demonstrate sufficient fealty to Trump’s central animating cause.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxime Bernier
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jack Layton
KREX

Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is set to campaign Friday for Democrats in governors’ races in Virginia and New Jersey, her most overt foray into politics since arriving at the White House nine months ago. Her involvement is the latest sign that Democrats are pulling out the stops in the upcoming elections, particularly […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Canadian#American Politics#Parliament#The Liberal Party#Congress#House#Conservatives#New Democratic Party#Ndp#People S Party Of Canada#Ppc#Greens#Queb
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene asks Twitter if America should have a 'national divorce' after poll suggested more than half of Trump voters want red and blue states to secede

Marjorie Taylor Greene conducted a poll on her Twitter asking her followers if they feel America should divide into two different nations based on red and blue states. 'Should America have a national divorce?' the Republican Georgia congresswoman posed on Monday. The three options are 'Yes, by R & D...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Judge Jeanine reveals who she believes is running the White House

Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn’t know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn’t right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Canada
Washington Examiner

Carl Bernstein calls for investigation into supporters of 'psychopath' Trump

Watergate sleuth Carl Bernstein says supporters of former President Donald Trump need to be investigated as part of a broader examination beyond the Capitol riot. During a recent interview on CNN, Bernstein warned there is "a kind of civil war in this country ignited by Donald Trump," who may yet run again for the White House in 2024, and he argued a "coup attempt" took place on Jan. 6 that was propped up on lies about a stolen election in 2020 that a large number of Republicans continue to believe in.
POTUS
Fox News

David Bossie: Biden-Fauci COVID suprise coming? Sinking poll numbers, crises may bring course correction

With all of the Biden-created crises worsening by the day, the president’s radical agenda stalled in Congress, and more daunting problems coming on the radar with no end in sight, Americans are facing a crisis of confidence not felt since the depressing days of stagflation and the Iranian hostage crisis during the administration of President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and 1980.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy