Congress & Courts

A half-baked attempt to halt U.S. Iron Dome funding helps no one

By Noah Ente
Michigan Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks ago, the debate within the U.S. Congress about the proposed government funding bill was heavily covered. Most stories were concerned with the need to pass a budget in order to avoid a shutdown after Sept. 30 and a somewhat controversial proposal by House Democrats to raise the debt ceiling to avoid defaulting on payments for previously approved projects and policies. Lost in that shuffle, however, was the debate over a measure within the proposed U.S. funding bill that would continue funding for the Iron Dome Missile Defense system. This apparatus, employed extensively by the State of Israel since it was first used in 2011, has been instrumental in the Israeli military’s operations over the last decade. Funding for the Iron Dome is one of the central tangible features of the strategic defense cooperation between Israel and the United States.

