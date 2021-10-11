Food Safety is in your hands, and in your home - keep washing, keep washing, keep washing

It may seem, at times, that washing hands for the recommended 20 seconds is a bit excessive. It’s not, says Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee. “Because our hands touch many things, the first thing to do when you get ready to prepare food is to wash your hands,” Blakeslee said. “Our hands carry many germs or bacteria. When you prepare food and eat food, unwashed hands increase your risk of foodborne illness. This simple practice not only reduces foodborne illness risks, but even overall health risks, including respiratory and diarrheal illnesses.”