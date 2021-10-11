CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FNF Play of the Week | Blake Saddler's Kickoff Return

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 6 is Abbeville's Blake Saddler. The kick returner took the opening kickoff to the endzone an 85-yard touchdown.

Congrats to Saddler and Abbeville for winning our Play of the Week.

