FNF Play of the Week | Blake Saddler's Kickoff Return
Our FNF Play of the Week for Week 6 is Abbeville's Blake Saddler. The kick returner took the opening kickoff to the endzone an 85-yard touchdown.
Congrats to Saddler and Abbeville for winning our Play of the Week.
