Economy

Strike Energy Ltd (STX)

investing.com
 5 days ago

April 27 (Reuters) - Strike Energy Ltd STX.AX :* STRIKE AWARDED EIS GRANT FROM WA GOVERNMENT TO SUPPORT FUNDING OF SOUTH ERREGULLA-1 DRILLING CAMPAIGN. April 9 (Reuters) - Strike Energy Ltd STX.AX :* STRIKE ENERGY LTD- PROJECT HABER ENTERS PRE-FEED. April 1 (Reuters) - Strike Energy Ltd STX.AX :* AGREED...

au.investing.com

Comments / 0

investing.com

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH)

By Oliver GrayInvesting.com - The S&P/ASX 200 fell 8.9 points or 0.12% to 7502.1 on Wednesday, extending declines of 0.94% in the previous session as mining stocks weighed down... Feb 17 (Reuters) - Pact Group Holdings Ltd PGH.AX :* PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECT UNDERLYING EBIT FOR FULL YEAR...
investing.com

Swick Mining Services Ltd (SWK)

May 4 (Reuters) - Swick Mining Services Ltd SWK.AX :* SWICK MINING SERVICES LTD - ANNOUNCE RENEWAL OF CO'S ON‐MARKET SHARE BUY‐BACK PROGRAMME* SWICK MINING SERVICES LTD -... Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swick Mining Services Ltd SWK.AX :* HALF YEAR REVENUE A$ 72.8 MILLION* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES DOWN 11% TO A$68.7 MILLION* DECLARED INTERIM FULLY...
investing.com

Inca Minerals Ltd (ICG)

April 16 (Reuters) - Inca Minerals Ltd ICG.AX :* INCA MINERALS LTD - EXPLORATION PERMIT FOR RIQUEZA DRILLING NOW GRANTED-ICG.AX. March 10 (Reuters) - Inca Minerals Ltd ICG.AX :* $2.8M STRATEGIC PLACEMENT TO FAST TRACK NT EXPLORATION-ICG.AX* PLACEMENT AT 10 CENTS PER SHARE* FUNDS TO BE DEPLOYED TO... Oct 26...
investing.com

Kingwest Resources Ltd (KWR)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Kingwest Resources Ltd KWR.AX :* KINGWEST RESOURCES LTD - 1 FOR 5 NON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE AT $0.135 PER SHARE TO RAISE UP TO $3.3 MILLION. Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kingwest Resources Ltd KWR.AX :* AGREED SALE TERMS FOR TWO SMALL NON-CORE ASSETS OUTSIDE MENZIES GOLD PROJECT FOR $2.1M.
#Stx#Australia#Geothermal Power#Oil And Gas#Eis#Strike Energy Ltd#Reuters#Haber#Perth Basin Via
investing.com

Intega Group Ltd (ITG)

April 1 (Reuters) - Intega Group Ltd ITG.AX :* CFO TRANSITION* CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, SHAEL MUNZ WILL CEASE IN THIS ROLE AND LEIGH WHITTON WILL ASSUME ROLE AS OF 6 APRIL 2021... Oct 29 (Reuters) - Intega Group Ltd ITG.AX :* BOARD APPROVED IMPLEMENTATION OF ON-MARKET SHARE BUYBACK COMMENCING 13...
investing.com

Bank Of Queensland Ltd. (BOQ)

Prev. Close 9.72 Day's Range 9.07-9.63 Revenue 1.83B. Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds. The company’s business banking services include transaction accounts, and savings and investment accounts; loans and finance products, such as business loans, equipment and vehicle finance, and dealer finance; merchant and payment products; and financial market and international services. It also offers Internet and mobile banking services. It operates 53 corporate branches and 103 owner managed branches, as well as 7 transaction centers. Bank of Queensland Limited was founded in 1874 and is based in Newstead, Australia.
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
ScienceAlert

Jet Fuel Made From This Crop Could Cut Emissions by Up to 68%, New Analysis Proves

The aviation industry is necessary for the world we live in today, but it places a strain on the environment, thanks to emissions from petroleum-based fossil fuel. According to a new study, we could reduce these emissions by up to 68 percent – by switching to a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) derived from plants. Specifically, the non-edible oilseed crop Brassica carinata, a variety of mustard plant. And it could be more cost-effective than petroleum fuel. "If we can secure feedstock supply and provide suitable economic incentives along the supply chain, we could potentially produce carinata-based SAF in the southern United States," says...
investing.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Aegon NV

Kepler Capital analyst Peter Eliot maintained a Hold rating on Aegon (NYSE:AEG) NV on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR4.6, which is approximately 4.22% above the present share price of $5.12. Eliot expects Aegon NV to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
thedrive

China Tested A Fractional Orbital Bombardment System That Uses A Hypersonic Glide Vehicle: Report

Such a capability could potentially allow China to execute a nuclear strike on any target on earth with near-impunity and very little warning. A report from Financial Times' Demetri Sevastopulo and Kathrin Hille states that China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle that goes into space and traverses the globe in an orbital-like fashion before making its run through the atmosphere toward its target. There would be huge implications if such a system were to be operationalized, and according to this story, which says it talked to five officials confirming the test, the U.S. government was caught totally off-guard by it.
investing.com

The 3 Best Investments in Canada and 3 TSX Stocks to Buy

This past week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) moved to cut Canada’s growth forecast for this year. That was in line with a troubling report that suggested the global economic rebound was slowing in the face of several headwinds. Investors are understandably anxious, as analysts warn of a pullback in equities and potentially in housing markets in developed nations. Today, I want to look at three investments and three TSX stocks linked to those sectors that you can trust for the long term. Let’s dive in.
investing.com

3 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has helped thousands of Canadians build savings and wealth. The best way to compound wealth is to invest, then collect interest, dividends, and capital gains and pay no tax on those returns. While that would normally be illegal, the TFSA is one option where the Canadian government allows its residents to invest tax-free. If I were looking to build a solid, diversified TFSA investment portfolio, here are three top stocks I would consider buying and holding in my TFSA for many years to come.
investing.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Hold Rating for Aon Plc

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Aon (NYSE:AON) Plc on Friday, setting a price target of $298, which is approximately 3.65% below the present share price of $309.3. expects Aon Plc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
investing.com

Flow integrates Filecoin storage services to make NFTs more decentralized

Flow integrates Filecoin storage services to make NFTs more decentralized. Polygon can hit $3.50 in Q4 as MATIC’s 20% weekly rally triggers bull flag setup By Cointelegraph - Oct 16, 2021. Polygon (MATIC) has the potential to reach $3.50 by the end of this year as it charts a pattern...
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
investing.com

Another Rally Lifts Stocks More Than 1.5% for the Week

A robust start to earnings season combined with a reassuring series of economic data sparked three straight days of gains for the market, leaving each of the major indices with weekly advances of more than 1.5%. Investors are breathing a sigh of relief that soaring inflation and the global supply...
