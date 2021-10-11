Strike Energy Ltd (STX)

Such a capability could potentially allow China to execute a nuclear strike on any target on earth with near-impunity and very little warning. A report from Financial Times' Demetri Sevastopulo and Kathrin Hille states that China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle that goes into space and traverses the globe in an orbital-like fashion before making its run through the atmosphere toward its target. There would be huge implications if such a system were to be operationalized, and according to this story, which says it talked to five officials confirming the test, the U.S. government was caught totally off-guard by it.

MILITARY ・ 2 HOURS AGO