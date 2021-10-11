Strike Energy Ltd (STX)

Prev. Close 9.72 Day's Range 9.07-9.63 Revenue 1.83B. Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds. The company’s business banking services include transaction accounts, and savings and investment accounts; loans and finance products, such as business loans, equipment and vehicle finance, and dealer finance; merchant and payment products; and financial market and international services. It also offers Internet and mobile banking services. It operates 53 corporate branches and 103 owner managed branches, as well as 7 transaction centers. Bank of Queensland Limited was founded in 1874 and is based in Newstead, Australia.
