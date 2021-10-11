CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China-Laos railway carrys dreams, brings hearts closer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The sunshine in October is still burning in a railing base on the northern outskirts of Lao capital Vientiane, but what Sida Phengphongsawanh, a trainee for China-Laos railway train driver, cares, is the jingle of the train maintenance which sounds like music. The crisp sound...

Chinese firms bring bright ideas to protect ecosystem in Laos

VIENTIANE, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- "I never expected to go from being a mountain man to a fisherman, " said 55-year-old Songkham Yathika, who used to live in the mountains of northern Laos and make a living by collecting and hunting. In 2017, Songkham and his family moved to a...
ECONOMY
#Laos#National Railway#China Railway#Chinese#Xinhua
Asian deer's comeback marks rare China conservation success

An Asian deer's comeback from the brink of extinction marks a rare success for China's conservation efforts, which have long faced criticism for focusing on only a handful of flagship species. While the country has made significant strides in protecting its best-known species, such as giant pandas and elephants, critics say it has done far worse in safeguarding many other creatures.
PETS
China's 'space dream': A Long March to the Moon and beyond

The arrival of three astronauts at China's new space station on Saturday marks a landmark step in its space ambitions, its longest crewed mission to date. The world's second-largest economy has put billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a permanently crewed space station by 2022 and eventually sending humans to the Moon. The country has come a long way in catching up with the United States and Russia, whose astronauts and cosmonauts have decades of experience in space exploration. Here is a look at China's space programme, and where it is headed:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The end of a ‘gilded age’: China is bringing business to heel

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Chinese tech companies are reeling from regulation. Nervous creditors are hoping for a bailout for China’s largest developer. Growing numbers of executives are going to jail. An entire industry is shutting down.
SMALL BUSINESS
China's ethnic brocade weaves dreams at home, abroad

NANNING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Sitting in front of a traditional wooden loom, 76-year-old Li Yanfen, a member of China's Zhuang ethnic minority group, started weaving brocade as usual. Zhuang brocade, together with Yun brocade, Shu brocade and Song brocade are listed as the four famous brocades in China. In...
CHINA
Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
Indian, Chinese army commanders discuss lowering tensions

NEW DELHI, India: An Indian Army spokesman has said Indian and Chinese army commanders met on Sunday to discuss how to disengage troops from key areas of tension along their disputed border, following a deadly 17-month standoff. According to Col. Sudhir Chamoli, the commanders met after a two-month gap at...
MILITARY
Debt woes crash China Inc. luxury dream

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s debt woes have reached the Champs-Élysées. A unit of conglomerate Shandong Ruyi which controls 53% of accessible fashion retailer SMCP has defaulted on 250 million euros of bonds exchangeable into the French company’s shares, according to a SMCP statement. Bondholders including asset manager BlackRock and buyout firm Carlyle can stake a claim to a 37% stake in the group, which owns the Sandro and Maje brands, though Shandong Ruyi’s unit is fighting back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
China’s Approach to Development in Africa: A Case Study of Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway

Since the inception of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2000 and the China-Africa Development Fund (CADF) in 2006, China’s interaction with African countries has grown steadily. As of 2018, FOCAC’s commitment stood at U.S. $155 billion. Indeed, China is now the top lender and key investor in Africa. Much of this investment in Africa has come via the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In popular Chinese discourse, BRI is understood as a flexible, inclusive project that is a major component of China’s global rise. BRI has rhetorically prioritized “policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, trade, finance, and people-to-people relations.” BRI’s idea of inclusiveness has three components: “a community of common interest; respect for the development path of different countries; and, openness to all countries and international/regional organizations.” Some scholars believe BRI’s physical infrastructure projects, its biggest component, will play an important role in fighting poverty and inequality worldwide. Other scholars view BRI as a global manifestation of “Beijing’s grand economic and geopolitical ambitions to challenge existing regional and world order.” And some BRI projects have faced significant problems. A study conducted in 2018 found that 270 out of 1,814 BRI-related projects had problems related to debt sustainability, labor and environmental standards, national security, transparency, and corruption. This paper examines sustainability, labor standards, transparency, and innovation in BRI projects, using a case study of the China-funded Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in East Africa. For this case study, see here.
TRAFFIC
Will the Evergrande crisis doom China's grandiose, big-spending football dreams?

A well-known Chinese idiom asks, “Can the eggs remain unbroken if the nest is destroyed?” (覆巢之下安有完卵). This saying implies that in a great disaster, no one escapes unscathed. The question is quite pertinent for the ailing Evergrande Group – the second-largest property developer in China – and the ripple effects of its financial troubles for China’s grand ambitions in the sport of football. Evergrande is owner of the football (soccer) team Guangzhou Evergrande FC, by far the most successful club in China. As such, the company and Chinese football have become intertwined – both financially and politically – and will...
SPORTS
Bali reopens to international flights but no tourists in sight

Bali reopened to international flights from select countries on Thursday, including China, Japan and France, as the pandemic-struck Indonesian holiday island took a step toward welcoming back tourists. The partial reopening, however, does not include Australians -- a key source of the millions of tourists who flocked to the palm-fringed island before the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
China warns against 'manipulation' of WHO COVID-19 origin probe

Beijing [China], October 15 (ANI): A day after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a launch of an expert group to study the origins of COVID-19, China on Thursday warned against "political manipulation" of the fresh investigation by the global health body. This statement comes after the WHO launched an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cute Dumplings brings taste of China to Wenatchee Valley

WENATCHEE — Sophia Xiao is not the kind of person with a lot of free time — but it seems she likes it that way. Xiao opened Cute Dumplings, which offers handmade Chinese bao buns and dumplings, in April and has been working non-stop to make the business a success ever since, expanding across the state, including the Wenatchee Valley.
WENATCHEE, WA
President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE

