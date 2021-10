Authorities in Texas are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy who vanished on Wednesday after he ran after a dog into a wooded area. As KBTV reports, 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez was at at his Grimes County, Texas, home with his mother on Wednesday, playing with the family’s dog in the yard, when his mother lost track of him. Christopher’s mother Araceli Nunez said at a news conference Friday that she had only lost sight of him for about two minutes. While she was looking for him, she spoke to a neighbor who said she saw him running after a dog belonging to another household, in the direction of woods near his home.

