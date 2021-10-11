CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Aggies: Week 5

By Tyler Shaw
KBTX.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in Week 5 of the NFL, highlighted by Mike Evans’ big performance in the Buccaneers’ blowout win. Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 6 catches 113 TDS. 2 TDS. 45-17 win over Miami. Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 14/22...

waylandstudentpress.com

Warrior Weekly: NFL overreactions

With the beginning of the NFL season in the books, many people think that they have an idea of how their team will fare over the rest of the season. Like Wall Street, teams’ stocks are rising, falling, or in some rare cases, exactly where they started. As such, like every year, some teams are vastly outperforming expectations, while others are simply not reaching the bar that was set for them this summer. Internally, every player and coach in every one of these locker rooms, those with high spirits and those with low, is trying to make sure that their team stays level-headed. However, we’re not on any team, so now it’s our turn to look at some early-season overreactions.
NFL
