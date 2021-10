WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident in West Jordan.

Police say he was driving southbound on Grizzly Way near 8100 South when he lost control and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

The victim's name was not released, but he was identified as a 22-year-old man from West Valley City.