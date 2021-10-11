CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Up, with Fed Plans for Tapering Unaltered by Disappointing U.S. Jobs Report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The dollar was up on Monday morning in Asia, hitting a two-and-a-half-year high versus the yen. Figures from the latest U.S. report did not alter market expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin asset tapering as soon as November 2021. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the...

Gold Back in Mid-$1,700 Trenches, Albeit With Weekly Gain

Investing.com - The gold bull seems doomed with any early celebration these days. After brief euphoria at having reclaimed its $1,800 perch, those long the yellow metal were hurtled back into the mid-$1,700 territory on Friday as strong U.S. retail sales for September led to a renewed spike in bond yields on speculation that the Federal Reserve might be forced to raise rates faster than it intends.
Dollar rebounds in NY after initial losses on caution over Fed taper

The greenback surrendered its initial losses made in Asia and Europe on return of risk sentiment and ended the day little changed against majority of its peers on Thursday as investors remained cautious about when the Federal Reserve would begin tapering its asset purchases as well as the timing of interest rate hikes.
Mortgage rate projected to top 4% in 2022 as Fed tapering plan nears

The Federal Reserve could begin tapering its purchases of mortgage-backed securities as soon as November, adding momentum to market forces that have been pushing mortgage rates up in recent weeks. The Fed has been careful to telegraph its intentions, in order to avoid surprising investors and sending rates soaring too...
Fed's Barkin Backs Tapering Plans and Expresses Concern About Inflation

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin told CNBC on Friday that he's on board with reducing the amount of economic help the central bank is providing. Officials have indicated that tapering of bond purchases could start as early as November. Barkin noted that he sees "risk on the inflation side" that...
Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
Fed Worried About Inflation Risk as It Firmed Up Tapering Plan

Minutes of their Sept. 21-22 Fed meeting, released Wednesday, revealed a stronger consensus over scaling back the $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage securities amid signs that higher inflation and strong demand could call for tighter monetary policy next year. The bond purchases have been a key piece of the Fed’s effort to stimulate growth since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the U.S. economy last year.
A weak NFP won’t delay Fed’s taper plan, but who will benefit?

A higher interest rate environment is expected, and the Fed has set the tapering timeline to happen within this year. If anyone were to benefit from such an environment, it would have to be the financial services sectors and banks. This week’s earning results should provide investors with deeper insights into the banks’ outlooks.
Everyone's a dollar bull as taper makes U.S. currency a top bet

The dollar is poised to reach fresh highs in coming months as an anticipated tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus, seasonal demand and energy-driven instability unleash a wave of bullish bets on the currency. Evidence of the greenback's dominance is rampant as inflationary pressures lift yields and stagflation worries burnish its...
Fed Officials Undeterred By Poor September Job Report, Signal Commitment To Taper Plans For November

The U.S. Federal Reserve has signaled that it remains on track to begin tapering off its asset purchase program in November despite a recent poor job report for September. Speaking to the International Institute of Finance on Tuesday, the Fed’s Vice Chair Richard Clarida said that believes that "the ‘substantial further progress’ standard has more than been met", clearing the way for the beginning of a Fed taper. He suggested that the paring back of the asset purchase program that started in March 2020 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic may conclude in the middle of 2022.
Gold flat as Fed expected to stick to tapering plans

BENGALURU (Oct 11): Gold prices were flat on Monday as the bullion was caught between a dip in the dollar and fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would start paring stimulus this year despite weak jobs data. Spot gold was flat at $1,756.25 per ounce by 0053 GMT. Prices hit...
Will bleak September jobs report prompt Fed to initiate debt-ceiling plan?

Although the unemployment rate inched down and wages rose in September, job growth remained lackluster and as disappointing as it was the month prior. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 194,000 jobs were added in September, down from August’s upwardly revised pace of 366,000. In addition, the unemployment rate dropped by 0.4% to 4.8% last month.
U.S. Dollar Turns Mixed Ahead Of The Jobs Report

The dollar is narrowly mixed bid ahead of the jobs report. The Scandis lead advancing major currencies, while the yen and Australian dollar are the laggards. Among emerging market currencies, the Turkish lira and the Russian ruble are off the most (~0.45%), while the South African rand is the top performer (~0.45%). The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index has turned positive after posting declines in the previous four sessions.
