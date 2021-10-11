CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WKU Sophomore youngest in history to finish No Business 100 Miler

By WBKO News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A WKU Student is now one of the youngest to ever finish in the history of the No Business 100 Miler race. Sophomore Jacob Morgan ran the race last weekend. The course started in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation area in Jamestown, Tennessee then crosses into Kentucky. The race consists of about 14,000 feet of ascent that goes through some of the oldest trails in the area.

