Readers Respond to Portland’s Toxic Reputation

Last week, WW examined the toxic reputation of Portland as a hub of crime and squalor, and the fear among political leaders that the city could become a liability for Oregon’s Democratic candidates (“Bad Reputation,” Sept. 29, 2021). Just 45% of Oregonians report a positive impression of Portland to pollsters—its popularity is dwarfed by that of corporate giant Amazon. While conservative outlets like Fox News have played up Portland’s excesses, even liberal office seekers are increasingly wary of being associated with Portland. Here’s what our readers had to say: