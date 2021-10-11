CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Readers Respond to Portland’s Toxic Reputation

By WW Staff
WWEEK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, WW examined the toxic reputation of Portland as a hub of crime and squalor, and the fear among political leaders that the city could become a liability for Oregon’s Democratic candidates (“Bad Reputation,” Sept. 29, 2021). Just 45% of Oregonians report a positive impression of Portland to pollsters—its popularity is dwarfed by that of corporate giant Amazon. While conservative outlets like Fox News have played up Portland’s excesses, even liberal office seekers are increasingly wary of being associated with Portland. Here’s what our readers had to say:

www.wweek.com

Comments / 5

mike
5d ago

its worse than crips against bloods. don't wear red, they will attack you. don't wear a flag, they will scream in your face. and definitely don't say your a Dave chippel fan.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

Portland COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Portland: 1. 5253 SE 82nd Ave #27 (503) 477-8453; 2. 7901 SE Powell Blvd STE K (503) 384-2475; 3. 3131 SE Milwaukie Ave 503-234-3488; 4. 8145 SE 17th Ave (503) 382-2253; 5. 105 NW 13th Ave (503) 327-0233; 6.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy