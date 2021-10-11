Browns rip officials for 'terrible' pass interference ruling, non-calls in loss to Chargers

From a head-scratching final drive to a pass interference penalty heard around the world, Sunday's loss left us with plenty to talk about. Yesterday felt like the start of something. Whether it was start of Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield battling for their share of AFC supremacy or the start of a budding rivalry between Brandon Staley and Kevin Stefanski, Los Angeles’ 47-42 win over Cleveland was exciting, fun and had the attention of the football world. While Cleveland’s final drive will be dissected ad nauseam across radio booths and barstools across Northeast Ohio, there’s plenty of blame (and praise) for the Browns team as a whole. Before the season, the matchup against the upstart Chargers was circled on everyone’s calendar. On Sunday, we found out why. Before the Browns turn their sights to a home game with the equally talented Arizona Cardinals, here are our takeaways from the loss.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO