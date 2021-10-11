Political calendar: Upcoming meetings and events for Polk County political groups
Faith Based Republican Club of West Polk (an RPOF Chartered Club) meets at 5 p.m. Thursday at Believers Fellowship Church, 5240 N. Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland. Peter Feaman is guest speaker. Feaman was unanimously elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2020 by the Republican Party of Florida to serve as its National Committeeman to the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C. He has served on the RNC Rules Committee since 2012.www.theledger.com
