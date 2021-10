TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will be very different Sunday morning than 24 hours prior as a cold front moved through the eastern United States Saturday morning. Temperatures in the Big Bend and South Georgia were in the 60s and 70s with scattered reports of dense fog at area airports. The fog should fizzle out throughout the morning with increased daytime heating. Rain chances will also increase as the front moves east Saturday, but limited lift and moisture will limit the scope and coverage of rain to 40% area-wide. The highest odds of rain will be in the eastern Big Bend where the best instability and convective energy will take place along with a threat of isolated thunderstorms. Highs will reach into the upper 80s Saturday.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO