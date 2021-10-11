CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts torments Jets in breakout performance

By Andrew Crane
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Pitts sprung from his stance at the line of scrimmage, angling his route toward the back corner of the end zone and fighting off Jets’ defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers. The Atlanta Falcons’ second possession of the game had reached the 1-yard line at the 1:50 mark of the first quarter, with Pitts, their rookie tight end, anchoring it four plays prior with an 18-yard catch where he used his 6-foot-6 frame to extend past Michael Carter II — the Jets’ 5-foot-10 cornerback — and hauled in the completion.

ClutchPoints

Falcons QB Matt Ryan’s message to Kyle Pitts after first career TD

It took a while, but tight end Kyle Pitts had his long-awaited first standout performance of the season during the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 5 win over the New York Jets. Pitts had his way against the Jets’ secondary unit over the course of the contest. The former Florida Gators star was targeted 10 times by quarterback Matt Ryan and came away with nine receptions for 119 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.
Yardbarker

Kyle Pitts Highlights vs. Jets

When the Atlanta Falcons took Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they made him highest tight end drafted in this history. The expectations that came with that designation were huge, and Pitts has met them early in his NFL career. With the Falcons...
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 5 tight end rankings: Kyle Pitts breakout game incoming?

What can you really say about the tight end position in Fantasy Football at this point? We're five weeks into the season and we're already to the point where we're chasing touchdown-or-bust guys like Dawson Knox and Dalton Schultz because there just aren't many players you can rely on. If you get a chance to buy low on Kyle Pitts or Noah Fant, that's probably your best bet at the position at this point. It's rough.
thedraftnetwork.com

Is This The Week Kyle Pitts Breaks Out?

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to London, England this Sunday to take on the New York Jets in the first of two NFL games that are scheduled to be played across the pond this season. Sunday morning's contest promises to be a tight affair between a pair of struggling one-win teams.
Bryce Hall
Matt Ryan
NY Jets rookie TE Kenny Yeboah to debut vs. Falcons

The New York Jets‘ lackluster tight end room will have a new face on Sunday. With starting tight end Tyler Kroft not making the trip to London due to a back injury, undrafted rookie tight Kenny Yeboah will be called up from the practice squad. Teams are allowed to elevate...
newyorkjets.com

First Look | Jets at Falcons

The Jets travel to London in Week 5 to play the Falcons, coached by first-year head coach Arthur Smith, who has a 1-3 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Falcons. 2021 Season. 1-3 overall, 4th in NFC South. Passing leader: Matt Ryan (67.9%, 990 yards,...
Dynasty Football Factory

Kyle Pitts Managers: R-E-L-A-X

For all of you freaking out about Kyle Pitts’s performance so far this season, let’s take a page out of Aaron Rodgers’s playbook and relax. Kyle Pitts is a physical beast. Let’s start this conversation off with that fact. There’s never been a prospect like him coming out of the college ranks and I was lucky enough to write about him when his name was called in April. His production was out of this world as a Florida Gator and while he has yet to see that type of output in the NFL, this week versus the Jets is when we’ll see why Atlanta used the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on him. “But Heady, you say, he is only the 18th best tight end in fantasy right now!” Keyphrase my mafiosos, “right now”, after this week, he should be well on his way to a top-10 finish on the year. He is a sure-fire start for me in all formats, someone you do not want to sleep on and I am here to tell you why.
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Falcons Game Thread

It’s week five of the NFL season and the New York Jets are on the road in London, England to face the Atlanta Falcons. The Jets look to get their first win streak of the Robert Saleh era underway after notching their first win of the 2021 season last week against the Tennessee Titans. It would be nice to get a streak going before the bye next week. If the Jets can come up with their second consecutive victory today, they will be playing the New England Patriots in two weeks with a .500 record at stake. That seems a modest goal, but the Jets have not had a .500 or better record later than week 6 since the 2015 season. For the second straight week the Jets’ opponents will be without their top two wide receivers, setting the Jets up for a second consecutive upset victory if Zach Wilson and the Jets offense can do the job against a bad Falcons defense.
Kyle Pitts snags first of many 100 yard days, touchdowns against Jets

Great players make challenging things look routine. How many times did we watch Julio Jones make an absurdly difficult catch in a way that made it clear he was operating on a different plane of existence than everyone else on the field? One of the great pleasures of being a fan is having a guy like that on your team, so that even on tough days you can marvel at something special happening on the field.
WSB-TV Atlanta

Falcons beat the Jets in London

New York Jets v Atlanta Falcons LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Atlanta Falcons run ono the field ahead of the NFL London 2021 match between New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
The Falcoholic

Falcoholic Podcast: Kyle Pitts erupts en route to a Falcons win

The Falcons went into this game with several important starters out. Missing star receiver Calvin Ridley and losing Isaiah Oliver for the year were tough blows. Starting receiver Russell Gage and DT Marlon Davidson didn’t even make the trip. Then Avery Williams and Erik Harris both finished the week as doubtful to play on Sunday. Everything was stacking up against the Falcons.
He might have had to wait until Week 5, but Kyle Pitts has hauled in his first career NFL touchdown for the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons, playing against the New York Jets early on Sunday morning, have relied heavily on Pitts early in the game with the team’s top two wideouts out for the game in Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.
KEYT

Ryan, Pitts lead Falcons past Jets 27-20 in London

LONDON (AP) — Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns including the first NFL score for Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons held on and closed out the New York Jets in a 27-20 victory in the NFL’s return to London. The Falcons built a 20-3 halftime lead and eventually grounded out the victory despite allowing the Jets to stick around by losing two fumbles. But Zach Wilson and the Jets had trouble moving the ball. Pitts had his best game with nine receptions for 119 yards and his first NFL TD. Ryan completed 33 of 45 passes with no interceptions despite playing without receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.
chatsports.com

NY Jets 20, Atlanta Falcons 27: Zach Wilson struggles, Kyle Pitts goes off

A different kind of pub crawl, one set to climax with a comeback, fell just short for the New York Jets. Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two scores while Kyle Pitts set an infantile career-best with 119 yards on nine receptions as the Atlanta Falcons escaped from London with a 27-17 victory in London on Sunday morning.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Pitts gets his first career touchdown

It took a trip across the pond for it to happen, but Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts notched his first career touchdown Sunday against the New York Jets. With Atlanta facing a 1st and goal late in the first quarter, Arthur Smith dialed up a play-action concept for quarterback Matt Ryan. The intended target? Pitts, who was matched up against John Franklin-Myers, a defensive end who just signed a new contract extension. Franklin-Myers is a tremendous player for the Jets up front.
atlantafalcons.com

Tori's Takeaways: The Kyle Pitts era emerges in victory over Jets in London

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Matt Ryan made his way over to grab a headset immediately following the Falcons 27-20 win over the Jets on Sunday. As the postgame interview started, Ryan was asked about his rookie tight end right off the bat. "I thought Kyle Pitts played the best game he's...
atlantafalcons.com

Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' career-day against New York Jets in London

Kyle Pitts shined in Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London. The No. 4 pick racked up nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. The game was a coming-out party for Pitts, who has been up and down throughout the season. His touchdown came in the first quarter when he shook Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers for the two-yard reception. His play excited many fans who have been eagerly awaiting a big performance out of the rookie.
