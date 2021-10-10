CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs-Bills Sunday Night game suffers long halftime weather delay

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TdpL_0cNJjHF300

The weather around Arrowhead Stadium turned nasty Sunday with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at halftime.

The Bills led 24-13 and the game was put on hold for a long break due to lightning and thunder in the area.

NBC stayed back at its studio throughout much of the delay, going through highlights of game after game. There simply wasn’t much else the network could do other than wait out the weather.

The Bills players did not want radio on, Michele Tafoya was told by Sean McDermott, the Buffalo coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRN0R_0cNJjHF300
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The NBC sideline reporter added McDermott said the locker was warm — read that uncomfortable — and some players were stepping outside to get fresh air.

Oh, the Bills also were not thrilled by the balance of peanut butter to jelly in the sandwiches provided while they awaited the resumption of the game.

The league hoped players would be able to resume the game at 11:15 ET.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
survivornet.com

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Overcomes Grief of Mother’s Cancer Death, Losing Brother to Suicide & Ankle Injury, Makes Triumphant Return to Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy. From the death of his mother and brother, to a potentially career-ending injury, Dak overcame it all and has now made his triumphant return to the football field. We don’t know what stage Dak’s mother’s colon cancer...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michele Tafoya
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Night Game#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Nbc#Buffalobills
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Controversial Prediction

Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly made quite the comment on Sunday afternoon. Sam Darnold and the Panthers are off to a very good start this season. Carolina is 3-0, led by the former New York Jets quarterback. Darnold has finally looked like the player the Jets thought they were drafting out of USC.
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
The Spun

Cole Beasley Has Message For Bills Fans This Morning

Even as the Buffalo Bills rise to 3-1 on the season – taking a seemingly commanding two-win lead in the AFC East in the process – wide receiver Cole Beasley isn’t satisfied with the state of things. Namely, the way he feels he’s being treated by fans who reject his stance on vaccines.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy