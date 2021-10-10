CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Bears celebrate upset win vs. Raiders in Club Dub

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JT4nc_0cNJjGMK00

The Chicago Bears’ first road win of the season, a 20-9 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, was the team’s most impressive to date this season.

The Bears defense held the NFL’s ninth-best scoring offense to just 9 points and sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr three times, which included Khalil Mack getting to his friend and former teammate twice — although the second one didn’t count on the failed two-point conversion.

Chicago’s offense did just enough in the victory, where running backs Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert combined for 34 carries for 139 rushing yards and a score in place of an injured David Montgomery. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ toughness was on display in the win, and he’s now 2-1 as a starter.

The Bears have won three games this season, and we’ve yet to see those Club Dub videos we’ve grown accustomed to in 2018 and 2019. But that doesn’t mean players can’t bring us inside Club Dub, which was rocking following Chicago’s gritty win over Las Vegas.

The Bears currently sit in second place in the NFC North with a 3-2 record, and they’ll face their divisional foes the Packers next Sunday at Soldier Field. If Chicago can find a way to beat their rivals for the first time since 2018, they’ll be in first place in the division.

Comments / 0

Related
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reacts To What Joey Bosa Said About Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a fantastic performance on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he finished the game with two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. During his postgame press conference, Bosa was asked about the Chargers’ crucial win over a division...
NFL
Sporting News

Randy Moss delivers emotional response to Raiders' Jon Gruden's racist comment

Responding to racist comments made in an email by Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss gave an emotional response. During "Sunday NFL Countdown," Moss was asked by Sam Ponder whether he could play football for Gruden following the reporting of the email. Moss explained that his colleague on the show, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi, was right about having a job to do and needing to play football and provide for their families.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders winners and losers in 20-9 defeat vs. Bears

Different offensive line, same problems for the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Jon Gruden’s offense continued to struggle and had its lowest point output of the season in a 20-9 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Chicago stopped the Raiders’ run game and put solid pressure on quarterback Derek Carr, led by former Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack.
NFL
Outsider.com

Raiders Fans Pummel Guy in Chargers Jersey on ‘MNF’: VIDEO

Yes, we’re talking to you Raiders and Chargers fans. Is it something in the air at the brand new SoFi Stadium? Or have folks forgotten their manners?. Check out this fight that happened during Monday Night Football as the Raiders and Chargers played on the field. TMZ obtained exclusive video...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Dub#American Football#Raiders In Club#The Las Vegas Raiders#Packers
NBC Sports Chicago

3 keys for Bears to upset Raiders and final score prediction

After one quarter of the season, the Bears are 2-2. They’ve had two impressive wins and two ugly losses, and have already changed quarterbacks and play callers. So what do we make of this? Are the Bears the team with a dominant pass rush and a rookie quarterback who can make exciting plays? Or are they the team that makes mistakes in the secondary and has trouble blocking up front? Truthfully, it might be too early to tell. But we did learn in Week 4 that this team has some clear strengths, and if they lean on those strengths and execute, they have a path to victory. Looking ahead to this Sunday’s game against the Raiders, the Bears find themselves road underdogs. If they’re able to execute these three keys, however, they can pull off the upset in Vegas.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Bears vs. Raiders prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the Week 5 game

Raiders -5 Moneyline: Bears +185, Raiders -225 Over/Under: 43.5 (Over -110, Under -110) The matchup between the Bears and Raiders is intriguing from a predictions standpoint because it is pitting strength against strength and weakness against weakness. Through the first four weeks, Las Vegas’ offense ranks in the top 10 in points scored and top five in yards gained. However, their defense ranks 19th in the league in both yards and points allowed.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders' History vs. Chicago Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-1 against the American Football Conference to start the 2021 NFL season. They venture into the National Football Conference to play the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Raiders and Bears have not played very often since the AFL-NFL merger...
NFL
Sidelines

BLUE RAIDERS UPSET MARSHALL IN FIRST CONFERENCE WIN

Middle Tennessee State University (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) came out of Floyd Stadium on Saturday night with their first in-conference win (34-28) in an upset against Marshall University (2-3, 0-1 Conference USA). The Raiders started off strong against the Thundering Herd, not giving an inch to the Marshall offense on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears DL Akiem Hicks doubtful vs. Raiders because of groin injury

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who hurt his groin on the first play against the Lions, was limited in practice Friday but is doubtful to play at the Raiders on Sunday. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Friday he doesn’t believe that Hicks will need to go on injured reserve, which would rule him out for the next three games. The Bears could leave Hicks at home Saturday — and in that case, would officially rule him out then.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Raiders vs Chargers: 3 Matchups To Watch on MNF

This past weekend of football provided us with several exciting games, including Sunday night’s reunion showdown between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Foxboro. Thankfully, the Week 4 schedule still has one more appetizing contest to offer us when the Las Vegas Raiders meet the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West battle between two playoff-caliber teams.
NFL
FanSided

Three keys to a Chicago Bears upset over the Raiders

How could the Chicago Bears pull off an upset in Las Vegas as they face a surprisingly good Raiders team? The Raiders have surpassed all expectations most placed on them in the offseason after ripping off a three-game win streak to start the season. The Bears are rolling into Week...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy