WATCH: Bears celebrate upset win vs. Raiders in Club Dub

The Chicago Bears’ first road win of the season, a 20-9 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, was the team’s most impressive to date this season.

The Bears defense held the NFL’s ninth-best scoring offense to just 9 points and sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr three times, which included Khalil Mack getting to his friend and former teammate twice — although the second one didn’t count on the failed two-point conversion.

Chicago’s offense did just enough in the victory, where running backs Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert combined for 34 carries for 139 rushing yards and a score in place of an injured David Montgomery. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ toughness was on display in the win, and he’s now 2-1 as a starter.

The Bears have won three games this season, and we’ve yet to see those Club Dub videos we’ve grown accustomed to in 2018 and 2019. But that doesn’t mean players can’t bring us inside Club Dub, which was rocking following Chicago’s gritty win over Las Vegas.

The Bears currently sit in second place in the NFC North with a 3-2 record, and they’ll face their divisional foes the Packers next Sunday at Soldier Field. If Chicago can find a way to beat their rivals for the first time since 2018, they’ll be in first place in the division.