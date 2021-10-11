CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Nike Built a Skate Landscape at Its European Headquarters With Designer Rich Holland

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigner Rich Holland of Floda31, a Sweden-based creative and collaborative house, linked up with. to give its Netherlands European Headquarters a new sense of energy that brings together like-minded individuals through a skate landscape. The Birmingham-born creative shaped up a space that is anything but a traditional skatepark that bridges the entire campus together from the sports facilities to the offices.

