Nike Built a Skate Landscape at Its European Headquarters With Designer Rich Holland
Designer Rich Holland of Floda31, a Sweden-based creative and collaborative house, linked up with. to give its Netherlands European Headquarters a new sense of energy that brings together like-minded individuals through a skate landscape. The Birmingham-born creative shaped up a space that is anything but a traditional skatepark that bridges the entire campus together from the sports facilities to the offices.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0