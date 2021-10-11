CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD And LAFD Employees Suffered Contamination From A Suspect

By City News Service
 5 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Los Angeles police officer and Los Angeles firefighter suddenly became ill today after coming into contact with a male suspect in the custody of a security officer at a downtown pharmacy.

The apparent contamination happened at a pharmacy at 617 W. Seventh St. around 4:20 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The officer and firefighter were taken with the suspect to a hospital and reported in fair condition, Humphrey said. They all received decontamination showers.

The LAFD's hazardous material squad was directed to an area outside the hospital where they were taken, he said.

The type of hazardous material was not immediately determined, he said.

