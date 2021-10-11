CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

7 takeaways from Packers' 25-22 win over Bengals in Week 5

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TK2fd_0cNJj5ja00

The Green Bay Packers escaped Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati with a 25-22 win over the Bengals on Sunday. Maybe the better word is survived. Mason Crosby missed three potential game-winning field goals, but Matt LaFleur’s team gave him a fourth chance and he knocked it through.

The Packers have won four straight games and are now 4-1 going into next week’s showdown with the Chicago Bears.

Here are all the top takeaways from the Packers’ win over the Bengals:

Another impressive win

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1k3k_0cNJj5ja00
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17).

The Packers won on the road against a good football team without three All-Pros and a Pro Bowler, plus the team’s top deep threat and the rookie starting center. Downplay a win over the Bengals at your own risk. Joe Burrow is an ascending quarterback, and the Bengals have talent at receiver and along the fronts on both sides of the ball. Yet despite not having all their difference-makers, the Packers rebounded from a slow start, took a lead in the second quarter and controlled most of the game. Matt LaFleur’s team has now won four straight games, including three straight with a banged-up offensive line against great defensive fronts. This run has been nothing short of impressive.

Explosive plays from Davante

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XB01O_0cNJj5ja00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers consider any passing play over 16 yards to be an “explosive” play. Davante Adams, who set a career-high with 206 receiving yards, created six explosive passing plays against the Bengals. He had four catches over 20 yards, including a 34-yarder on third down to extend the Packers’ first touchdown drive and a 59-yarder down the seam off a double move. And his final 20-yard catch set up what could have been the game-winning field goal as time expired. Explosive plays are crucial for scoring points, and few are better at creating chunk gains than Adams, who leads the NFL in receiving yards. He was especially productive attacking the middle of the field against two-deep coverages.

Clutch Campbell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f20rb_0cNJj5ja00
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (59).

Campbell has been fantastic as the team’s top inside linebacker to start 2021. He’s also been the definition of clutch. In each of the last four games, including Sunday, Campbell delivered a big play late. He had an interception of Jared Goff in the fourth quarter in Week 2, a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter in Week 3, a fourth-down stop in Week 4 and an interception in overtime on Sunday. The pick of Joe Burrow to start overtime really should have ended the game for the Packers. Campbell is consistent down-to-down and making plays in big spots late in games.

Defense stands tall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47o6zl_0cNJj5ja00
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Preston Smith (91).

Sure, the Packers defense gave up a touchdown drive and the tying two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, but Mason Crosby doesn’t get four chances at a game-winning field goal without the defense standing tall in some tough spots late. The Packers got stops on third down to force two long field goals (57, 49 yards), and De’Vondre Campbell’s interception to open overtime should have all but ended the game. Even without Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith, the Packers delivered three sacks and two turnovers while holding the Bengals to 5.6 yards per play. And remember, the first 14 points scored by the Bengals came off a short field via a bad punt and a fluky 70-yard touchdown before the half.

Offensive line survives again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9TnI_0cNJj5ja00
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12).

The Packers started Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman and Billy Turner along the offensive line on Sunday. Even Aaron Rodgers admitted it was a cobbled-together group that never would have been expected to play together entering the season. But the offensive line survived another test against a good front, and the Packers scored on six drives without an abundance of negative plays. Aaron Rodgers took only two sacks despite dropping back to pass 41 times, and the run game produced a handful of explosive plays, including the 57-yard run from Aaron Jones late. The Packers averaged a hair over 27 points per game over the last three games without having David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. On Sunday, the offensive line was without three preferred starters.

Ol' vets come up big on final drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Duv84_0cNJj5ja00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The old guys got it done on the game-winning drive in overtime. 37-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with 37-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis on a quick screen gaining 20 yards, kickstarting the drive. On third-and-long, Rodgers hit 31-year-old receiver Randall Cobb for 15 huge yards on an extended play. And one play later, 37-year-old kicker Mason Crosby got redemption by making a 49-yard field goal. Rodgers, Crosby, Lewis and Cobb are four of the five oldest players on the Packers roster.

Need better finish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCW3U_0cNJj5ja00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers finally finished in overtime, but this team needs to be better situationally moving forward. The offense was 2-for-5 scoring touchdowns in the red zone and failed on several opportunities to put the game away in the scoring area. Settling for field goals is how a team in control can let it get away. Even Matt LaFleur was able to admit he might have been too conservative in a few spots late in the game. The defense still hasn’t made a red zone stop this season, and the Bengals converted a pair of fourth downs. With a better performance situationally, the Packers probably score over 30 points and win comfortably.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
The Spun

Danica Patrick Had Telling Admission On College GameDay

Former race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick was the guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning. Patrick, a Midwest native, was the guest picker for Saturday’s show, which took place in Chicago prior to Notre Dame’s win over Wisconsin. The former NASCAR driver had a funny...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Runyan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Overtime Win

Someone finally made a kick and the Packers beat the Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Both teams had chances to make game winning kicks and both kickers missed their opportunity, until Mason Crosby drilled a 49-yard field goal in overtime to give Green Bay the win. Here are some other postgame...
NFL
chatsports.com

Game Recap: Packers Beat Bengals in 25-22 Rollercoaster

In the drunkest game in NFL history, the Green Bay Packers (4-1, 1-0 NFC North) escaped Paul Brown Stadium with a 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2, 1-0 AFC North). In a game that truly had it all, the Packers– despite missing several key players due to injury– fought through all four quarters plus overtime before adding another key road win to their 2021 season resume.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 6 storylines: Full-blown kicker chaos, Matt Nagy’s greatest luxury and Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Last Dance’

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will play Sunday at Soldier Field with first place in the NFC North on the line. The Bears are hoping the momentum from last week’s 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders can carry them forward. But the Packers have won their last four games and appear as if they might be close to be hitting their stride on offense. As kickoff approaches, here’s the inside ...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Game Recap: Bengals Fall 22-25 (OT) to Packers

Every week in the NFL, during the recap of the early slate of games, there’s a main story and character. This week, the main story is unquestionably how the game between the Bengals and Packers was cut short three minutes early, replaced by a high-budget comedy production about kicking footballs anywhere except between the goalposts. By the grace of a game-winning 49-yard field goal, Packers kicker Mason Crosby avoided being this week’s main character. He and Evan McPherson combined to finish 5 of the last 7 drives in the game with missed kicks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Clutch Campbell Campbell
Fox 19

Burrow hospitalized following Packers win over Bengals in 25-22 overtime thriller

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A sellout crowd saw an overtime thriller at Paul Brown Stadium with the Packers beating the Bengals 25-22 in overtime on Sunday. Mason Crosby drilled a 49-yard field goal for the win in overtime after he had missed three straight potential game-winners at the end of regulation and in overtime.
NFL
CBS 58

Crosby hits 49-yarder after 3 misses to push Packers over Bengals, 25-22

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three straight attempts as the Green Bay Packers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22. The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation and missed another attempt in overtime before finally winning it.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers beat Bengals 25-22 as Mason Crosby delivers following three late misses

It was a rough day at the office for Mason Crosby on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The Green Bay Packers’ veteran place kicker missed four kicks against the Cincinnati Bengals — two game-winning opportunities, including two inside the final three minutes of regulation and another in that would have given the Packers the lead. He also called a pair of coin tosses incorrectly, including one to start overtime.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc10up.com

Fourth times the charm: Crosby, Packers defeat Bengals 25-22

CINCINNATI, Oh. – After 3 misses for Green Bay Packers normally automatic kicker Mason Crosby including two game winning opportunities, Crosby and the Packers defeated the Bengals in overtime on a 49 yard field goal in OT.
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

Burrow racks up 260 yards as Bengals fall to Packers 25-22 in OT

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three straight attempts, lifting the Green Bay Packers to a wild 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation, and missed another attempt in overtime […]
NFL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: Bengals pull even with Packers at 22-all

The Cincinnati Bengals have pulled even with Green Bay in a matchup of division leaders. Joe Mixon's 8-yard scoring run with 3:27 remaining capped a 75-yard drive, and the Bengals converted a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 22. Joe Burrow has thrown for 230 yards and two touchdowns,...
NFL
clnsmedia.com

Trags Takes: Mason Crosby (Finally) Kicks Packers Past Bengals, 25-22

CINCINNATI — Mason Crosby redeemed himself for three straight misses with a game-winning 49-yard field goal with 1:55 left in overtime to lift the Green Bay Packers over the Bengals, 25-22, Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Crosby, who had missed two field goals over the last two seasons, missed his...
NFL
Cincinnati Herald

Bengals lose to Packers 25-22, Burrow hospitalized after game

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has been hospitalized to check for a throat contusion following the Bengals’ Sunday afternoon showdown against the Packers at Paul Brown Stadium. The two teams played hard, with scores staying close for much of the game. With just a little more than three minutes left in...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers win wild one in Cincinnati, 25-22 in overtime

In one of the wildest games in recent memory, the Packers beat the Bengals in overtime on Sunday, 25-22, on Mason Crosby's game-winning 49-yard field goal. Crosby had missed three field goals previously – one with 2:12 left in the fourth quarter (from 36 yards), one on the final play of regulation (from 51), and one in overtime (from 40). The last two would have been walk-off game-winners. He also missed a PAT in the first half.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy