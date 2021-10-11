7 takeaways from Packers' 25-22 win over Bengals in Week 5

The Green Bay Packers escaped Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati with a 25-22 win over the Bengals on Sunday. Maybe the better word is survived. Mason Crosby missed three potential game-winning field goals, but Matt LaFleur’s team gave him a fourth chance and he knocked it through.

The Packers have won four straight games and are now 4-1 going into next week’s showdown with the Chicago Bears.

Here are all the top takeaways from the Packers’ win over the Bengals:

Another impressive win

The Packers won on the road against a good football team without three All-Pros and a Pro Bowler, plus the team’s top deep threat and the rookie starting center. Downplay a win over the Bengals at your own risk. Joe Burrow is an ascending quarterback, and the Bengals have talent at receiver and along the fronts on both sides of the ball. Yet despite not having all their difference-makers, the Packers rebounded from a slow start, took a lead in the second quarter and controlled most of the game. Matt LaFleur’s team has now won four straight games, including three straight with a banged-up offensive line against great defensive fronts. This run has been nothing short of impressive.

Explosive plays from Davante

The Packers consider any passing play over 16 yards to be an “explosive” play. Davante Adams, who set a career-high with 206 receiving yards, created six explosive passing plays against the Bengals. He had four catches over 20 yards, including a 34-yarder on third down to extend the Packers’ first touchdown drive and a 59-yarder down the seam off a double move. And his final 20-yard catch set up what could have been the game-winning field goal as time expired. Explosive plays are crucial for scoring points, and few are better at creating chunk gains than Adams, who leads the NFL in receiving yards. He was especially productive attacking the middle of the field against two-deep coverages.

Clutch Campbell

Campbell has been fantastic as the team’s top inside linebacker to start 2021. He’s also been the definition of clutch. In each of the last four games, including Sunday, Campbell delivered a big play late. He had an interception of Jared Goff in the fourth quarter in Week 2, a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter in Week 3, a fourth-down stop in Week 4 and an interception in overtime on Sunday. The pick of Joe Burrow to start overtime really should have ended the game for the Packers. Campbell is consistent down-to-down and making plays in big spots late in games.

Defense stands tall

Sure, the Packers defense gave up a touchdown drive and the tying two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, but Mason Crosby doesn’t get four chances at a game-winning field goal without the defense standing tall in some tough spots late. The Packers got stops on third down to force two long field goals (57, 49 yards), and De’Vondre Campbell’s interception to open overtime should have all but ended the game. Even without Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith, the Packers delivered three sacks and two turnovers while holding the Bengals to 5.6 yards per play. And remember, the first 14 points scored by the Bengals came off a short field via a bad punt and a fluky 70-yard touchdown before the half.

Offensive line survives again

The Packers started Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman and Billy Turner along the offensive line on Sunday. Even Aaron Rodgers admitted it was a cobbled-together group that never would have been expected to play together entering the season. But the offensive line survived another test against a good front, and the Packers scored on six drives without an abundance of negative plays. Aaron Rodgers took only two sacks despite dropping back to pass 41 times, and the run game produced a handful of explosive plays, including the 57-yard run from Aaron Jones late. The Packers averaged a hair over 27 points per game over the last three games without having David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. On Sunday, the offensive line was without three preferred starters.

Ol' vets come up big on final drive

The old guys got it done on the game-winning drive in overtime. 37-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with 37-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis on a quick screen gaining 20 yards, kickstarting the drive. On third-and-long, Rodgers hit 31-year-old receiver Randall Cobb for 15 huge yards on an extended play. And one play later, 37-year-old kicker Mason Crosby got redemption by making a 49-yard field goal. Rodgers, Crosby, Lewis and Cobb are four of the five oldest players on the Packers roster.

Need better finish

The Packers finally finished in overtime, but this team needs to be better situationally moving forward. The offense was 2-for-5 scoring touchdowns in the red zone and failed on several opportunities to put the game away in the scoring area. Settling for field goals is how a team in control can let it get away. Even Matt LaFleur was able to admit he might have been too conservative in a few spots late in the game. The defense still hasn’t made a red zone stop this season, and the Bengals converted a pair of fourth downs. With a better performance situationally, the Packers probably score over 30 points and win comfortably.