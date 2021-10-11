Drake Releases New Trailer for His URL Birthday Event, Plans To "Rewrite History"

Riverdale's fifth season finally came to a close on Wednesday, taking the hit The CW series into a territory that fans might not have been expecting. While it's usually a several-months wait until a new season of Riverdale debuts, the Season 6 premiere is just around the corner — and we already have our first look at it. Shortly after the Season 5 finale, The CW released a preview for Season 6's five-episode opening event, which will be subtitled "Rivervale" and will air alongside The Flash's "Armageddon" crossover event. The preview, which you can check out below, showcases the new spooky-themed aura of the event, as well as a number of new unexpected storylines.

