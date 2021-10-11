CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Drake Releases New Trailer for His URL Birthday Event, Plans To "Rewrite History"

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake is celebrating his birthday in style with an Ultimate Rap League event that is set to take place honoring the 6God’s birthday. Just last month, URL announced it was to host a Drake Card event in honor of the Canadian star’s birthday. The event, which has been titled, Til Death Do Us Part is set to see battles from Loaded Lux and Geechi Gotti, Pat Stay and Real Sikh, Tay Roc and Nu Jerzy Twork, just to name a few. Drake took to Instagram to reveal a new trailer for the event, surely hyping up his fans.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hot969boston.com

Drake Celebrates Son Adonis’ 4th Birthday

Drake celebrated his son Adonis’ 4th birthday on Sunday by sharing sweet photos of the two. The Toronto rapper shared two snapshots of Adonis’ 4th birthday party. In one image posted to the rapper’s Instagram they posed in front of a racecar track-themed backdrop as Drake captions the picture,”💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID.”
CELEBRITIES
Your EDM

Dillon Francis Releases New Album “Happy Machine” Today On His 34th Birthday

Today is Dillon Francis’s birthday! He’s turning 34, and it seems only right that today, an otherwise random Tuesday, he drops his new album, Happy Machine. Dillon’s discography is vast, from his debut album Money Sucks, Friends Rule in 2018 through his This Mixtape Is Fire. EP the same year, and his Spanish-influenced album WUT WUT in 2018.
MUSIC
thesource.com

G Herbo Teams with Spotify to Release Playlist for His 26th Birthday

G Herbo is celebrating his 26th birthday. In celebration, the Chicago father, philanthropist, and rapper linked with Spotify to curate a playlist so his fans can celebrate with him. The new playlist is full of bangers that are in Herbo’s rotations including Drake’s “Knife Talk,” YSL’s “Ski,” and Meek Mill’s...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Drake
amherstwire.com

Donda vs. Certified Lover Boy: Drake and Kanye West go head-to-head with new releases

Around four weeks ago, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy,” and Kanye West’s “Donda” were both released. These were both highly anticipated releases/albums due to the hype surrounding them, and the feud between the two artists. This feud has been going on for many years through sneak disses and many tracks dedicated to their strong distaste for each other. Thus, these albums have been pitted against each other from the very start of their teasing and inceptions.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Adele Officially Releases New Single, "Easy On Me"

Adele has officially dropped her new piano ballad single, “Easy On Me.” The single is released ahead of her fourth studio album, 30, marking her first project in six years. The song and the album have been teased throughout the week with fans seen buzzing with excitement on social media...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Calls Adele One Of His “Best Friends” & Praises Her New Single

On October 15th, Adele marked her return to music with her latest single, “Easy On Me.” The last time the English songstress released music was back in 2015, with her album, 25. The song has been incredibly well received so far, and even earned her some love from Drake. “One...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Riverdale Releases First Trailer For Season 6 "Rivervale" Event

Riverdale's fifth season finally came to a close on Wednesday, taking the hit The CW series into a territory that fans might not have been expecting. While it's usually a several-months wait until a new season of Riverdale debuts, the Season 6 premiere is just around the corner — and we already have our first look at it. Shortly after the Season 5 finale, The CW released a preview for Season 6's five-episode opening event, which will be subtitled "Rivervale" and will air alongside The Flash's "Armageddon" crossover event. The preview, which you can check out below, showcases the new spooky-themed aura of the event, as well as a number of new unexpected storylines.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#Url#Music Video#Ultimate Rap League#Canadian
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
KXLY

Cardi B ‘couldn’t hang’ at her birthday party

Cardi B “couldn’t hang” at her own birthday party. The chart-topping rap star – who turned 29 on Monday (10.11.21) – celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash, but Cardi felt too unwell to really enjoy the occasion with her showbiz pals. Cardi – who is married to rapper Offset...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy