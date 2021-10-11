Drake Releases New Trailer for His URL Birthday Event, Plans To "Rewrite History"
Drake is celebrating his birthday in style with an Ultimate Rap League event that is set to take place honoring the 6God’s birthday. Just last month, URL announced it was to host a Drake Card event in honor of the Canadian star’s birthday. The event, which has been titled, Til Death Do Us Part is set to see battles from Loaded Lux and Geechi Gotti, Pat Stay and Real Sikh, Tay Roc and Nu Jerzy Twork, just to name a few. Drake took to Instagram to reveal a new trailer for the event, surely hyping up his fans.hypebeast.com
