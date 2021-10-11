Alabama’s stunning loss reminds us that anything can still happen in college football

A week ago, Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada walked off Kyle Field so vulnerable he couldn’t hide his emotions after a shocking loss to Mississippi State. Saturday night, Calzada injured his lower leg while delivering a game-tying touchdown pass to pull the 17-point underdog Aggies into a 38-38 tie with No. 1 Alabama. Now the whole country was watching and wishing the kid who started the season as an unknown backup would find his way back into the spotlight. Minutes after he was helped off the field, there was Calzada scampering for a first down on his bum limb and willing Texas A&M into position for what would be the game-winning field goal.