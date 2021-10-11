CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama’s stunning loss reminds us that anything can still happen in college football

By J. Brady McCollough, Los Angeles Times
Daily Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week ago, Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada walked off Kyle Field so vulnerable he couldn’t hide his emotions after a shocking loss to Mississippi State. Saturday night, Calzada injured his lower leg while delivering a game-tying touchdown pass to pull the 17-point underdog Aggies into a 38-38 tie with No. 1 Alabama. Now the whole country was watching and wishing the kid who started the season as an unknown backup would find his way back into the spotlight. Minutes after he was helped off the field, there was Calzada scampering for a first down on his bum limb and willing Texas A&M into position for what would be the game-winning field goal.

www.dailyrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
FanSided

No doubt about it, Nick Saban’s coaching cost Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s coaching cost in the fourth quarter cost them a win against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide were undefeated when walking onto Kyle Field on Saturday night. Sure, they had a close call earlier in the season against Florida, but did anyone believe that the Crimson Tide would struggle against Texas A&M? Well, the Aggies proved the nation wrong.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Aggies#Sooners#Penn State#The Nittany Lions#Hawkeyes#Texas A M
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron contract: What is Ed Orgeron’s buyout if fired by LSU?

If LSU decides to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron, they will have to buy him out. How much will Orgeron’s buyout be if he’s fired?. After another loss to a ranked opponent, the hourglass for how much longer Ed Orgeron will remain LSU’s head coach is quickly waning. The 3-2 Tigers opened their season with a loss to UCLA and took another blow to the chin last weekend when they lost to No. 18 Auburn. With each loss, dating back to last season, many are clamoring for the departure of the championship-winning coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend. During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy