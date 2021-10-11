CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Structure fire destroys Bristol, Virginia business

By Van Jones
 5 days ago
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — An early-morning fire destroyed a restaurant and kitchen supplier Sunday, according to a release from the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Commonwealth Avenue at 2:30 a.m., the release said, and were met with large flames engulfing the roof.

The Bristol, Tennessee Fire Department and Bristol Life Saving Crew arrived to direct traffic and manage the scene.

Firefighters determined that the flames were emerging from a space between the ceiling and the roof and entered from the building’s top to extinguish the fire from above.

The fire destroyed the building, the release said, and burned several large holes through the roof. The building and merchandise also received water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were no injuries from the incident.

