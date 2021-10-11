Red Sox win on Vazquez walk-off homer after improbable play in 13th

BOSTON — For several minutes, nobody knew what was going on. Kevin Kiermaier appeared to give the Tampa Bay Rays the lead in the top of the 13th inning when he hit a deep fly ball off the base of the right field wall. With Yandy Diaz at first it was almost a given that the Rays would take the lead, until the ball ricocheted off right fielder Hunter Renfroe and then landed in the Red Sox bullpen.