Red Sox win on Vazquez walk-off homer after improbable play in 13th

By Mac Cerullo
Daily News Of Newburyport
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — For several minutes, nobody knew what was going on. Kevin Kiermaier appeared to give the Tampa Bay Rays the lead in the top of the 13th inning when he hit a deep fly ball off the base of the right field wall. With Yandy Diaz at first it was almost a given that the Rays would take the lead, until the ball ricocheted off right fielder Hunter Renfroe and then landed in the Red Sox bullpen.

