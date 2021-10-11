Reba McEntire Reacts to Kelly Clarkson Divorcing Her Former Stepson Brandon Blackstock
Reba McEntire weighed in on Kelly Clarkson's divorce from her former stepson, Brandon Blackstock, noting that she loves them both. Blackstock is the son of McEntire's second husband, Narvel Blackstock, whom she was married to from 1989 to 2015. Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013. They finalized their divorce over the summer, although there are still ongoing legal battles between the two over their property.popculture.com
