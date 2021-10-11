CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Okmulgee by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okmulgee THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCINTOSH...NORTHWESTERN MUSKOGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN OKMULGEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Oklahoma.

