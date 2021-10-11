CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The United States said on Sunday the first face-to-face meeting between senior U.S. and Taliban officials since the hardline group retook power in Afghanistan was "candid and professional" and that the U.S. side reiterated that the Taliban would be judged on their actions, not just their words.

Related
The Independent

Putin: No rush in officially recognizing Taliban's rule

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday there must be no rush in officially recognizing the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan but emphasized the need to engage in talks with them.Speaking during a video call with leaders of other ex-Soviet nations, Putin said that "the interim government formed by the Taliban regrettably doesn't reflect the entire spectrum of Afghan society,” but also noted their pledge to hold elections, and their efforts to restore the functioning of state structures.“We shouldn't hurry with the official recognition of the Taliban,” he said. “We understand that we need to interact with...
POLITICS
The Independent

US, allies step up pressure on Iran to return to nuke talks

The United States and its closest partners are stepping up pressure on Iran to return to stalled nuclear negotiations, warning that it will face greater international isolation, new economic penalties and possibly military action if it forges ahead with its atomic program. In a series of high-level diplomatic meetings this week in Washington, U.S.. European, Israeli and Arab officials agreed on the need to make clear to Iran that its continued resistance to rejoining the talks in Vienna will not be ignored or left unpunished.The consensus comes amid growing concerns that Tehran is not serious about returning to the...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

Afghanistan's new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure them through sanctions will undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that "weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in (the) security sector and economic migration from the country", according to a statement published late Tuesday. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate governed under the movement's hardline interpretation of religious law. But efforts to stabilise the country, still facing attacks from the Taliban's rival, the extremist group the Islamic State-Khorasan, have been undermined by international sanctions: banks are running out of cash and civil servants are going unpaid.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Taliban: US will send humanitarian aid after Doha talks ‘went well’

The US is sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Taliban announced Sunday, after talks with American officials in Doha, Qatar, “went well.”. Over the weekend, the militant group and the US held their first direct talks since the complete US troop withdrawal and initial evacuation efforts of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan in August.
CHARITIES
neworleanssun.com

Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words: US after Doha talks

Washington [US], October 11 (ANI): US interagency delegation travelled to Qatar to meet senior Taliban representatives from Kabul and discussed issues of vital national interest, said State Department's spokesperson Ned Price on Sunday (local time). According to Ned Price said that the delegation reiterated that the Taliban will be judged...
U.S. POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

US and Taliban discuss security, terrorism concerns in Doha

A U.S. delegation met with senior Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar, over the weekend to discuss issues including security, terrorism and human rights, their first direct talks since the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August. The “candid and professional” discussions covered the need for safe passage of U.S....
WORLD
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US delegation meets with Taliban representatives in Doha

A US delegation was set to meet with "senior Taliban representatives from Kabul" in Doha, Qatar, this weekend, a State Department official said ahead of the meeting -- the first such gathering since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August. "This meeting is a continuation of the...
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Taliban says they meet with officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 8 (ANI): Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen has said that he had a meeting with ambassadors and officials from the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. "Today I had meeting with ambassadors and representatives of various countries including EU, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Japan,...
WORLD
Fox News

Biden admin plans to exempt some Taliban-era Afghan civil servants from US terror-related entry restrictions

EXCLUSIVE: The Biden administration is planning to allow some Afghan civil servants who were employed by the 1996-2001 Taliban government to be exempt from terror-related bans on entering the United States, according to a draft document obtained by Fox News. The administration continues to bring in tens of thousands of Afghans as part of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
FOREIGN POLICY
