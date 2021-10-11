CROSS COUNTRY: Charlestown girls reclaim sectional title

SCOTTSBURG — The Charlestown girls captured their second sectional title in three years Saturday.

Led by race runner-up Jessie McCoy, the Pirates compiled 66 points — 13 ahead of Switzerland County — to win the Austin Sectional at Hardy Lake. Jennings County took third (84) while Austin (91) and Silver Creek (93) rounded out the top five. Meanwhile, Jeffersonville placed seventh (149).

Switzerland County freshman Claire Rogers won the 5,000-meter race in 20 minutes, 10.7 seconds — almost nine seconds faster than McCoy (20:19.2).

Also for the Pirates, who won their first-ever sectional title in 2019, sophomore Kaylee Kinser was eighth (21:32.9), junior Jackie McCoy 13th (22:07.6), sophomore Emma Faulkner 28th (24:13.4) and junior Laney Hawkins 29th (24:31.6) to round out the team score.

The fifth-place Dragons were led by freshman Bella Scott and senior Isabel Odle, who finished seventh (21:16.8) and 10th (21:47.5) respectively.

Henryville junior Hannah Ramsey finished 14th (22:30.5) while the Red Devils' duo of junior Arielle Phillips and freshman Ally Young finished 16th (22:41.4) and 17th (22:49.7) respectively. Those three, along with the top five teams, advance to this Saturday's Columbus North Regional.

In the boys' race, the host Eagles captured their fourth sectional title (to go along with those in 1992, '98 and 2015). They finished with 24 points — seven ahead of Jennings County. Madison took third (118) while Southwestern (144) and Switzerland County (157) rounded out the top five. New Washington finished sixth (185) while Henryville and Silver Creek tied for seventh (197) and Jeffersonville was 10th (237).

Austin freshman Carlos Mata won the race in 16:54.7 — seven seconds ahead of Jennings junior Eli Wahlman.

Charlestown senior Dylan Kinser was the top area finisher in 13th (18:27.9). He and sophomore teammate Mason Oakley, who took 25th, were among the 10 individuals from non-advancing teams to qualify for the regional.

Also included in that group were Creek's Alexander Carney, who was 20th; New Washington's Paul Giltner (29th) and Daniel Burke (31st), as well as Henryville freshman Levi Lehaceanu in 33rd.

Senior Bradley Owen placed 35th to lead the Red Devils.

.

AUSTIN SECTIONAL

BOYS

Team scores: 1. Austin 24, 2. Jennings County 31, 3. Madison 118, 4. Southwestern 144, 5. Switzerland County 157, 6. New Washington 185, 7 (tie). Henryville, Silver Creek 197, 9. Scottsburg 212, 10. Jeffersonville 237. No team score: Shawe Memorial, Charlestown, Crothersville.

Top 10: 1. Carlos Mata (A) 16:54.7; 2. Eli Wahlman (JC) 17:01.8; 3. Wyatt Beck (A) 17:06.3; 4. Brandon Rice (A) 17:11.5; 5. Lane Eisner (JC) 17:14.5; 6. Chance Craig (A) 17:37.1; 7. Aidan Ernstes (JC) 17:38.4; 8. Logan McIntosh (JC) 17:45.1; 9. Brenden Baker (JC) 17:48.1; 10. Jackson Marshall (A) 17:54.5.

Charlestown finishers: 13. Dylan Kinser 18:27.9; 25. Mason Oakley 19:31.5; 61. Aidan Vaught 23:55.3.

Silver Creek finishers: 20. Alexander Carney 19:15.4; 34. McKinley Rhodes 20:01.6; 40. Austin Jewell 20:17.2; 62. Matteo De Maso 24:14.6; 65. Cade Beckingham 24:46.2; 66. Derek Baerenklau 24:58.9.

New Washington finishers: 29. Paul Giltner 19:44.7; 31. Daniel Burke 19:54.3; 46. Mason Arthur 21:25.2; 51. Tanner Rosenbarger 21:48.6; 52. Connor Shaffer 21:59.1; 54. Mason Thompson 22:21.3; 55. Samuel Andes 22:46.3; 70. Miguel Hessig 26:50.4.

Jeffersonville finishers: 35. Bradley Owen 20:01.9; 43. Sam Broady 20:41.9; 58. Collin Durbin 23:31.1; 60. Ryan Hays 23:47.0; 67. David Edwards 25:07.2; 69. Elijah Peppars 26:11.3.

Henryville finishers: 33. Levi Lehaceanu 19:59.8; 38. Keanu Wycoff 20:12.4; 39. Mason Tolliver 20:12.8; 53. Clayton Hardesty 21:59.4; 59. Drew Wilson 23:46.6;

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Charlestown 66, 2. Switzerland County 79, 3. Jennings County 84, 4. Austin 91, 5. Silver Creek 93, 6. Madison 105, 7. Jeffersonville 149, 8. Scottsburg 191. No team score: Shawe Memorial, Henryville, Southwestern, Crothersville.

Top 10: 1. Claire Rogers (SC) 20:10.7; 2. Jessie McCoy (C) 20:19.2; 3. Calli Alderman (Shawe) 20:45.3; 4. Hailey Webster (A) 21:04.7; 5. Hallie Franks (JC) 21:06.4; 6. Kaylyn Holman (Crothersville) 21:13.1; 7. Bella Scott (SC) 21:16.8; 8. Kaylee Kinser (C) 21:32.9; 9. Kelsey Hawkins (A) 21:42.4; 10. Isabel Odle (SC) 21:47.5.

Other Charlestown finishers: 13. Jackie McCoy 22:07.6; 28. Emma Faulkner 24:13.4; 29. Laney Hawkins 24:31.6; 37. Macie Rhoten 27:12.1; 42. Raelynn Rufer 27:56.5.

Henryville finisher: 14. Hannah Ramsey 22:30.5.

Jeffersonville finishers: 16. Arielle Phillips 22:41.4; 17. Ally Young 22:49.7; 48. Taiaya Thompson 32:47.6; 51. Reese Paradowski 34:44.1; 52. Emma Barnes 34:52.6.

Other Silver Creek finishers: 30. Madison Allen 24:51.9; 32. Meg Miller 25:33.3; 33. Averie Thornton 25:33.5.