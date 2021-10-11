Lance feels 'fine' after absorbing hard hits in first NFL start
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Contrary to popular belief, Trey Lance recalls only one real collision Sunday in the 49ers' 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The rookie quarterback ran the ball 16 times for 89 yards and appeared to take a lot of hits while being tackled. After the game, Lance reported he felt fine because the only real collision he had was the fourth-and-1 goal-line situation early in the second quarter.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0