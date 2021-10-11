Rays' Luis Patino: Charged with loss in extra innings
Patino (0-1) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Red Sox in Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday. Patino tossed a perfect 12th inning Sunday and retired the first batter he faced in the 13th frame, but he issued a one-out walk before giving up a walkoff home run to Christian Vazquez. The right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings across his final three appearances of the regular season but was unable to replicate his success in his first playoff appearance of 2021.www.cbssports.com
