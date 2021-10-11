CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Luis Patino: Charged with loss in extra innings

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Patino (0-1) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Red Sox in Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday. Patino tossed a perfect 12th inning Sunday and retired the first batter he faced in the 13th frame, but he issued a one-out walk before giving up a walkoff home run to Christian Vazquez. The right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings across his final three appearances of the regular season but was unable to replicate his success in his first playoff appearance of 2021.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Luis Patino: Grabs win in relief

Patino (5-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 12-2 rout of the Yankees, striking out three batters in two perfect innings of relief. Shane Baz got the start but pitched only 2.2 innings before turning things over to the bullpen with the Rays already ahead 7-1, and Patino -- who took over to begin the fifth inning -- was awarded the victory due to his fantastic effort. He fired 20 of 29 pitches for strikes, and he'll wrap up the regular season with a 4.31 ERA and 74:29 K:BB through 77.1 innings. Look for the 21-year-old to fill a multi-inning role for Tampa Bay in the playoffs.
MLB
News-Democrat

What happened behind the scenes that led the St. Louis Cardinals to fire Mike Shildt?

In a stunning move made eight days after the conclusion of their season, the St. Louis Cardinals dismissed manager Mike Shildt on Thursday, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced. “We have determined that we have a philosophical difference in the direction that our Major...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Extra Innings#Batter#The Red Sox#Alds
FanSided

Brewers: Craig Counsell squarely to blame for Game 3 defeat

Brewers manager Craig Counsell got it wrong during Milwaukee’s Game 3 defeat to the Braves when he took Freddy Peralta out of the game. The Milwaukee Brewers are in danger of being knocked out of the MLB playoffs because of their Game 3 loss to the Braves at Truist Park.
MLB
FanSided

This former Cardinals player could be St. Louis’ next manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
MLB
SFGate

A Giants fan behind home plate deeply annoyed Dodgers-Giants Game 5 viewers

San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate. The fan, who was wearing a jersey, hat and necklace/chain of some sort, frequently...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NBC Sports

Lou Merloni thinks a ball boy cost the Red Sox a run in Game 1

Did an Astros ball boy cost the Red Sox a run on Friday night?. The video evidence makes a compelling case. In the third inning of a 5-4 loss in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the Red Sox had two on and one out when Hunter Renfroe ripped a double that appeared ticketed for the left field corner.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How Traditional Extra-Innings Rule Impacts the Playoffs

Last night was one of the most absurd nights of Division Series baseball that I can remember. The first game of the night, between the Red Sox and Rays at Fenway, ended after 13 innings in a 6–4 Boston win and a 2–1 series lead. The second game of the night—the first playoff game hosted at ...
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Blasts home run in loss

Robert went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Tigers. Robert began the series against Detroit by going 0-for-9 with an RBI and four strikeouts across the first two games, but he hit his 13th home run of the year in the first inning of Sunday's regular-season finale. The 24-year-old started each of the final six games of the regular season and went .217 with three home runs, a double, six RBI, four runs and a stolen base during that time.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Lingering questions about Rays’ loss to Red Sox

There always will be questions at the end of a season. Especially one that ends unexpectedly early as the 100-win Rays’ did, with an upset loss to the wild-card Red Sox in a four-game Division Series. A few worth addressing:. When did they really lose the series?. In Game 2....
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak

A dysfunctional day for the Cardinals ended with a lot of lingering confusion and one reminder made quite clear. Former manager Mike Shildt learned the hard way. The future manager, whether it’s Oliver Marmol, Stubby Clapp, Skip Schumaker, Matt Holliday, Carlos Beltran or some other surprise candidate, better understand it before he says yes to the job.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Joey Wendle: Adds steal in loss

Wendle went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Yankees. The infielder contributed his first steal since Sept. 10, and he ended the regular season 8-for-14 on stolen-base attempts. Wendle went 1-for-18 with 10 strikeouts in his last six games of the season. He's posted a .265/.319/.422 slash line, 11 home runs, 54 RBI and 73 runs scored across 501 plate appearances. He'll likely see a strong-side platoon role at third base in the postseason, with Yandy Diaz handling the hot corner versus southpaws.
MLB
staradvertiser.com

Boston Red Sox beat Tampa Bay Rays in 13 innings with walk-off homer

BOSTON >> The Boston Red Sox beat Tampa Bay 6-4 tonight on a walk-off, two-run homer by Christian Vazquez in the 13th inning to move one victory from eliminating the 100-win Rays from the AL Division Series. The wild-card Red Sox took a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five matchup. Game...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Collin McHugh: Charged with loss in Game 2

McHugh (0-1) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two in 1.2 innings to take the loss against the Red Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday. McHugh entered Friday's game with the Rays leading 5-3, but he gave up a pair of home runs that put him in line for the Game 2 loss. The right-hander had posted a 2.13 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 12.2 innings across his final eight appearances of the regular season, so he should still have the trust of manager Kevin Cash later in the series despite Friday's rough outing.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy