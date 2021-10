ST. PETERSBURG -- So far, the Rays have accomplished every goal they set for themselves back in Spring Training. They’ve returned to the postseason for the third straight year. They won the American League East for a second consecutive season. They clinched home-field advantage through the AL playoffs. They won 100 games, which became a more realistic achievement in their eyes as they entered the final month of the season, to become the most successful regular-season team in Tampa Bay history.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO