Lions' Kalif Raymond: Blanked by Vikings

OT Penei Sewell (ankle) DT Michael Brockers (shoulder) TE T.J. Hockenson (knee, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday) RB D’Andre Swift (groin) Only one change on the injury report for the Lions on Thursday, as tight end T.J. Hockenson practiced for the team today after sitting things out on Wednesday. Penei Sewell sat out his second practice in a row and Lions’ offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said today that “right now” the Lions are preparing for Sewell to not play on Sunday. That means the Lions could be without their starting center and both of their starting tackles in this one against Danielle Hunter and company.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO