Lions' Kalif Raymond: Blanked by Vikings

Raymond saw two targets but did not have a catch during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Vikings. Raymond's biggest contribution came on a punt return, and he otherwise watched Amon-Ra St. Brown rack up seven catches with Quintez Cephus (shoulder) sidelined. While Cephus seems set to miss time, Tyrell Williams (concussion) is eligible to return from IR in Week 6 against the Bengals. However, Cephus' possible absence could allow Raymond, who is averaging 5.5 targets entering the game, to approach the season-high 10 targets he saw in Week 3.

