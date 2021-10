Season 5 episode 4 is going to be airing on Tuesday, October 12, and it’s clear already this will be uncharted territory. Conrad’s going to learn more about what happened to Nic on Tuesday’s new episode and this would could be all about the aftermath. Even if he sees her in the hospital, that doesn’t mean that he’ll know or understand how she got there. Because it was the police that delivered the news on last Monday’s episode, it feels like there’s a larger mystery here. Maybe it’s something that is resolved in this episode, or it takes a little longer to be totally tied up.

