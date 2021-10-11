CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korea Box Office: Lack of New Releases Depressing Theatrical Recovery

By Patrick Frater
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“No Time To Die” kept its place at the top of the South Korean box office for the second weekend. But, with no significant new releases competing against the James Bond title, it was a hollow victory. The Universal-released “No Time To Die” earned $1.83 million in Korea on its...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

