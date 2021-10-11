Korea Box Office: Lack of New Releases Depressing Theatrical Recovery

Since cinemas across most of the UK and Ireland reopened in May after a long enforced lockdown, venues have enjoyed mixed fortunes. On the one hand, the market has been vastly more successful than for the equivalent reopening period last year, which suffered from a dearth of commercially potent titles. On the other, despite solid successes such as Black Widow and Free Guy, cinemas have lacked those giant hits that traditionally drive so much of the UK box office. Prior to the release of No Time to Die, the biggest film of the pandemic era was Peter Rabbit 2, with £20.3m from 20 weeks of release.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO