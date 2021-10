A look at whats happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Newcastle plays its first game under new ownership when Tottenham travels to St. James Park in the Premier League. Newcastle was bought out last week by Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, whose vast resources are likely to turn the northeast club into one of the biggest in the country within a few years. In the short term, Newcastle just needs to get out of the relegation zone, having started the eighth round of games in 19th place and without a win so far. Mid-table Tottenham ended a three-game losing run by winning its last match before the international break. In the other match, Everton hosts West Ham having lost only one of its first seven games under recently hired manager Rafa Benitez.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO