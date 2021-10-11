CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR HUGHES COUNTY At 1014 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Okemah to 4 miles south of Gerty, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Holdenville, Wetumka, Dustin, Calvin, Stuart, Lamar, Gerty, Horntown, Yeager and Atwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued As Storms Move In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts of the tri-state as storms move into the area. The following areas are under the warning until 4 p.m.:  Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware; West central Salem County in southern New Jersey; and Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania. STORM TIMELINE Clouds will increase through the morning as a cold-front approaches. Showers and storms developing west to east through the late afternoon bring some concern; any storm that gains strength could make some damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado.   After midnight, skies will clear up, and much colder air will come in with morning lows on Sunday in the 40s and low 50s. Daytime highs on Sunday will hover near 60. Fair weather clouds build in during the afternoon turning skies partly cloudy. The crisp fall-like conditions will last through Wednesday with a return to 70s by Thursday. TODAY: Warm and breezy, clouds increase, storms later today (Possible Severe). High 80 TONIGHT: Storms possible early, then clearing toward dawn and chilly. Low 53 SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly start, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 63 MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 64 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. High 68
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware West central Salem County in southern New Jersey Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Pike Creek, Hockessin, Ashland, Bellefonte and Edgemoor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Severe Weather Statement issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:58:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: New Castle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...WEST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Severe Weather Statement issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:58:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salem THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...WEST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Holdenville, OK
County
Hughes County, OK
City
Atwood, OK
Severe Weather Statement issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:58:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...WEST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Severe Weather Statement issued for Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orleans THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAMOILLE...WESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northwestern Vermont.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:59:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cecil THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CECIL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CECIL COUNTY At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or near Elkton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Newark, Elkton, North East, Pleasant Hill, Cherry Hill, Barksdale, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Andora, Appleton and Glasgow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTH CENTRAL MORRIS...NORTHWESTERN MERCER...SOMERSET AND NORTHWESTERN MIDDLESEX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Severe Weather Statement issued for Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chittenden; Franklin; Lamoille THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAMOILLE...WESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northwestern Vermont.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chittenden; Franklin; Lamoille; Orleans THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAMOILLE...WESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northwestern Vermont.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Weather
Environment
Cars
NWS
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Severe Weather Statement issued for Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chittenden; Franklin; Lamoille; Orleans THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAMOILLE...WESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northwestern Vermont.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTH CENTRAL MORRIS...NORTHWESTERN MERCER...SOMERSET AND NORTHWESTERN MIDDLESEX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Western Albany by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for east central New York. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Western Albany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Albany County through 415 PM EDT At 338 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Preston Hollow, or 19 miles southwest of Delmar, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Westerlo around 345 PM EDT. Voorheesville and Feura Bush around 355 PM EDT. Ravena and Selkirk around 400 PM EDT. Albany and Delmar around 405 PM EDT. Watervliet, Rensselaer, Menands and Loudonville around 410 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Coeymans Hollow, Bleecker Stadium, Clarksville, Slingerlands, Shoefelt Corners, Normansville, South Albany, Selkirk Yards, Spawn Hollow and South Westerlo. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 6A and 2. Interstate 87 between exits 21A and 23. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CECIL COUNTY At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or near Elkton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Newark, Elkton, North East, Pleasant Hill, Cherry Hill, Barksdale, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Andora, Appleton and Glasgow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Upper Bucks Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Hunterdon, western Morris, Sussex, Warren, northwestern Mercer, western Somerset and central Bucks Counties through 430 PM EDT At 340 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dingmans Ferry to near Fricks. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newton, Montague, Lansdale, Hopatcong, Hackettstown, Doylestown, Byram, Bedminster, Wharton, Washington, Blairstown, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Mendham, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum, High Bridge, Stanhope and Hatfield. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 3 and 29. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 33. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

