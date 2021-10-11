CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postgame P (FREE): The Rally Fox, Mr. Steal Yo’ Job and Tom Petty’s posthumous oracle

By Parker Thune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleY’all thought I was joking when I said Lincoln Riley had the best quarterback in America holding a clipboard, huh?. Whatever praise has already been heaped upon Caleb Williams for his performance in the Cotton Bowl yesterday, it will never be sufficient. A true freshman, one who had taken all of three meaningful snaps at the collegiate level, turned in arguably the gutsiest performance in the history of this rivalry series. This game jammed so much action and so many storylines into 60 minutes of football that a freaking fox ran on the field in the first quarter and no one even cares anymore.

