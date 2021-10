Over the course of the last week, South America's World Cup qualification campaign packed in three rounds of matches -- 15 in total -- to move from the halfway mark to the stage when two thirds of the matches have been completed. The away side only managed a goal in three of those games: the two hosted by bottom-of-the-table Venezuela and the consolation goal managed by Uruguay in their 4-1 defeat in Brazil.

