Memphis, TN

Shooting near gas station leaves man critically injured, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
Police said a man was shot at a BP gas station on Knight Arnold Rd., Sunday around 10 p.m. Police said a man was shot at a BP gas station on Knight Arnold Rd., Sunday around 10 p.m. (WHBQ/WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a shooter after a man was seriously injured Sunday night.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a man was critically injured by a shooting near the Citgo gas station in the 5900 block of Knight Arnold Rd. around 10 p.m.

That man was taken to St. Francis Hospital, according to police.

Police said the person who pulled the trigger sped away from the gas station in a grey Chevy Cruze.

If you have any information about this crime of the person responsible, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

