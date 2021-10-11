He's only 15, and he already owns and runs the arcade at Daytona Beach's Volusia Mall

DAYTONA BEACH — While many kids are hanging out at Volusia Mall with friends on Saturday afternoons, 15-year-old Gregory Trent is running a business inside it. “I've actually had a few friends that worked here this past summer,” said Trent, owner of E-Sports Arcade. “My friends think it's cool (he owns the arcade) and they're supportive. I still hang out with my friends. We play games together, we go to the movies, but we definitely hang out a little less.”