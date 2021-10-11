CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
He's only 15, and he already owns and runs the arcade at Daytona Beach's Volusia Mall

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTONA BEACH — While many kids are hanging out at Volusia Mall with friends on Saturday afternoons, 15-year-old Gregory Trent is running a business inside it. “I've actually had a few friends that worked here this past summer,” said Trent, owner of E-Sports Arcade. “My friends think it's cool (he owns the arcade) and they're supportive. I still hang out with my friends. We play games together, we go to the movies, but we definitely hang out a little less.”

The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse victim sues, claims Kenosha police conspired with vigilantes

The lone surviving victim of a deadly August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is suing the city and its leaders, claiming police conspired with vigilantes. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was volunteering as a medic for the Black Lives Matter movement when Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, shot him in the arm during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake.
KENOSHA, WI

