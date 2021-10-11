SONNENFELD: Letter 10.11

With real estate values skyrocketing, many Massachusetts citizens are unaware these new values combined with all other assets (IRA, investment accounts, life insurance, bank accounts, personal property etc.) now make many deceased residents’ Massachusetts estates most likely taxable. If all combined assets exceed $1 million by even $1, the deceased’s financial worth is now in Massachusetts estate tax territory. The $1 million is not even an exemption because for estate tax purposes the tax computation goes back to the first dollar. Forbes and Kiplinger magazines among others list Massachusetts as a least friendly state for residents to die due to its estate tax. Articles state Massachusetts, Oregon and Rhode Island are the only three states with an exemption under $2 million. The Massachusetts estate law seems to be: Ignore the middle class — tax them in death as they do not need the money then but Massachusetts does.

