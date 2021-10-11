CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

SONNENFELD: Letter 10.11

By Jeffrey Sonnenfeld
Yale Daily News
 5 days ago

The recent Yale Daily News piece about Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good, a recent winner of the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute’s Legend in Leadership award, accurately showcased many of Ms. Good’s impressive leadership qualities. Her values, competence and judgment under pressure are why so many environmentalists, regulators and community leaders think so highly of her.

yaledailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Letters to the editor

With real estate values skyrocketing, many Massachusetts citizens are unaware these new values combined with all other assets (IRA, investment accounts, life insurance, bank accounts, personal property etc.) now make many deceased residents’ Massachusetts estates most likely taxable. If all combined assets exceed $1 million by even $1, the deceased’s financial worth is now in Massachusetts estate tax territory. The $1 million is not even an exemption because for estate tax purposes the tax computation goes back to the first dollar. Forbes and Kiplinger magazines among others list Massachusetts as a least friendly state for residents to die due to its estate tax. Articles state Massachusetts, Oregon and Rhode Island are the only three states with an exemption under $2 million. The Massachusetts estate law seems to be: Ignore the middle class — tax them in death as they do not need the money then but Massachusetts does.
ECONOMY
Grand Forks Herald

Letter: A letter to the unvaccinated

Ninety-eight percent of Portuguese citizens 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Portugal is largely free of COVID. Ninety-eight percent of eligible Americans would be fully vaccinated, too, if you, the unvaccinated, would get your shots. Then, all of us could enjoy pre-pandemic lives free of masks and worry. So why aren’t you vaccinated?
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
AFP

Harvard's endowment soars to $53.2 bn

Harvard University's endowment shot up 27 percent in a year, according to its annual financial report published Thursday, making it more than ever the world's richest university. Only 5 to 5.5 percent of the endowment at Harvard is used to fund the actual running of the university.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale Daily News#Duke Energy#Leadership Institute
WOWK 13 News

Judge: Purdue Pharma can resume groundwork on its settlement

(AP) – A federal judge on Wednesday allowed Purdue Pharma to resume its work carrying out the recent $10 billion settlement plan that allowed the Oxycontin maker to emerge from bankruptcy. The decision from U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon denied a request from an arm of the U.S. Department of Justice to keep Purdue’s […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
brown.edu

Fueled by soaring financial markets, Brown endowment return tops 50%

For Fiscal Year 2021, the endowment provided $194 million for student scholarships, scientific research and other strategic priorities — investments in education and research expected to grow markedly in the coming years. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — Buoyed by strong performance among financial markets across the globe, the Brown University...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Yale Daily News

Alumni continue protests over changes to Corporation election process

More than 1,100 Yale alumni have signed a petition calling on the University to reinstate the alumni fellow petition process for a seat on the Yale Corporation, in an attempt to reverse the Trustees’ May 2021 decision. The petition to reinstate the election process was circulating among alumni as the...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Yale Daily News

Major credit rating agency indicates economic upturn for New Haven

Fitch Ratings upgraded its assessment of New Haven’s general obligation, or GO, bonds from Stable to Positive, specifically citing Connecticut’s new Tiered Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, program for the revision. Fitch Ratings is one of the largest credit rating agencies in the United States and is responsible...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Campaign continues work to remove SROs from schools

A coalition of Connecticut youth-led organizations has recently launched a campaign to remove police from public schools and to change the nature of disciplinary actions, adding momentum to a movement that began during summer 2020 protests. The Community First Coalition of Connecticut, a group of grassroots and youth-led organizations, was...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy