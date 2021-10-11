Australian casino Star suffers share plunge on governance concerns

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group Ltd saw its shares fall by a fifth on Monday after media outlets detailed a private review saying Australia’s second-biggest casino operator had not done enough to prevent money laundering and fraud at its two casinos.

Similar complaints levelled at bigger rival Crown Resorts Ltd led to public inquiries resulting in the suspension of one gambling licence with a further two under review.

Star, in a statement, branded the media reports “misleading” and said the owner of Sydney’s only operational casino was “subject to thorough and ongoing regulatory oversight including compliance checks and reviews across the company’s operations”.

The Sydney Morning Herald and Age newspapers and current affairs program 60 Minutes on Sunday said an unpublished KPMG review commissioned by Star and dated 2018 found the company “profoundly failing to combat the risk of money laundering, terrorism financing and corruption with its Sydney and Queensland casinos”.

KPMG declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

By mid-session on Monday, Star’s shares were down 20% - their biggest one-day decline since the COVID-19 lockdown of March 2020 - as investors braced for a protracted period of heightened regulatory scrutiny akin to what Crown experienced. The broader Australian market was down 0.5%.

Allegations against Crown including lax measures to prevent money laundering prompted inquiries in the three Australian cities where it operates. The first resulted in Crown’s gambling licence being suspended in Sydney just before the opening of a A$2.1 billion ($1.54 billion) casino development.

An inquiry into Crown’s Melbourne casino - the firm’s main earner - is due to issue its final report on Oct. 15, and an inquiry into Crown’s casino in Perth reports back in 2022. ($1 = 1.3648 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Christopher Cushing)