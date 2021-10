CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns lined up for an extra point late in the first half against the Vikings after a one-yard touchdown run from Kareem Hunt. But the officials threw a flag against the Vikings for delay of game, giving the Browns a shot at a two-point conversion from the 1-yard line. They turned it into a pass from Baker Mayfield to Andy Janovich, giving the Browns an 8-7 lead.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO