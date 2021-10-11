CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns rip officials for 'terrible' pass interference ruling, non-calls in loss to Chargers

record-courier.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD, CALIF. — Coach Kevin Stefanski said he didn't get a good look at a crucial pass interference penalty called on Browns cornerback A.J. Green in the fourth quarter Sunday, but All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett didn't hold back after the 47-42 loss at SoFi Stadium. “It was terrible," Garrett...

www.record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets shocking treatment from Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski after loss to Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t quite made an impact worthy of his superstar status on the Cleveland Browns this season, and it appears that his role on the team isn’t getting any better. Even without Jarvis Landry, who is sidelined with an injury, Beckham continues to struggle for production downfield. Baker Mayfield targeted Beckham Jr. just three times in the Browns’ 47-42 road loss in Week 5 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Cleveland Browns suffer HUGE loss for matchup vs. undefeated Cardinals

Don’t be surprised if Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals is a preview of the Super Bowl as both teams have been very good so far in 2021. That being said, when the Browns take the field on Sunday, they will be without one of their top players, Nick Chubb.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Browns#Pass Interference#American Football
247Sports

Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa rips officiating after Monday Night Football win

Los Angeles Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa is not happy with the officiating following his team's 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. And he offered a strong critique after he was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for complaining about a missed call. "I didn't...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Joey Bosa rips NFL officials for missed call, penalty on him

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa voiced his displeasure with the officials after Monday night’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. With less than four minutes remaining in the game and the Raiders facing first-and-10 at their own 37-yard line, Carr threw an incomplete pass. Bosa, who had already recorded his 50th career sack in the first quarter, argued that the referees did not call a holding penalty against a lineman trying to block him on the play.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Things We Learned In Browns’ Loss To Chargers

The Cleveland Browns lost a thriller to the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 47-42. This game had everything a Browns fan could want except the all important victory. There were many lead changes, big plays, and lots of excitement. Here are the three things we learned in the...
NFL
theScore

Chargers' Bosa blasts 'blind' officials for missed call

Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Joey Bosa called the officials "blind" following Monday night's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Bosa argued with officials over what he thought was a missed holding call late in the fourth quarter and was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, which drew a fiery response from him in his postgame presser.
NFL
Audacy

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, rips fans for blaming Browns' loss on husband

The Cleveland Browns lost a shootout to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, blowing a 27-13 lead to fall, 47-42, and drop to 3-2 on the season. After such a tough loss, fans were looking to take their frustrations out on someone and some began to point the finger at the quarterback, Baker Mayfield.
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Joey Bosa rips ‘blind’ officials after Chargers beat Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa had some harsh criticism for officials on Monday night. The Los Angeles Chargers are now 3-1 after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 28-14 on Monday night. Despite putting an end to the Raiders undefeated season, Chargers star pass-rusher Joey Bosa was not all...
NFL
clevelandmagazine.com

5 Takeaways From The Cleveland Browns Week Five Loss To The Los Angeles Chargers

From a head-scratching final drive to a pass interference penalty heard around the world, Sunday's loss left us with plenty to talk about. Yesterday felt like the start of something. Whether it was start of Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield battling for their share of AFC supremacy or the start of a budding rivalry between Brandon Staley and Kevin Stefanski, Los Angeles’ 47-42 win over Cleveland was exciting, fun and had the attention of the football world. While Cleveland’s final drive will be dissected ad nauseam across radio booths and barstools across Northeast Ohio, there’s plenty of blame (and praise) for the Browns team as a whole. Before the season, the matchup against the upstart Chargers was circled on everyone’s calendar. On Sunday, we found out why. Before the Browns turn their sights to a home game with the equally talented Arizona Cardinals, here are our takeaways from the loss.
NFL
Yardbarker

News And Notes From Browns Week 5 Loss To Chargers

The Cleveland Browns lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 10. The final score was 47-42. It was an offensive shootout that was up for grabs up until the final seconds of the game. TikTok video recap of the game. Here are the news and notes...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Baker Mayfield goes off on refs over pass-interference calls

The Cleveland Browns, particularly Baker Mayfield, were left fuming over some pass-interference calls and non-calls in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Pass-interference decisions loomed large during the game, a 47-42 Cleveland loss. On a pivotal fourth and four with about seven minutes left in the game, Browns cornerback A.J. Green was flagged for defensive pass interference. Replays showed that it was a terrible call, and if anyone was interfering, it was wide receiver Mike Williams.
NFL
Yardbarker

Myles Garrett, Baker Mayfield Criticize Officiating In Loss to Chargers

While both also noted they had opportunities to win the game independent of the officiating, quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive end Myles Garrett had separate issues with the officiating in the Cleveland Browns loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. This came a week after Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy