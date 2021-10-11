CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

LEADING OFF: Red Sox try to close out Rays on Marathon Day

fox46.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening around the majors on Monday:. Boston fans hope to enjoy plenty of runners — and runs — on a big sports day in town. It begins with the 125th Boston Marathon, the first time the event is being held in the fall. Canceled last year and postponed this spring from its usual Patriots’ Day start by coronavirus concerns, the course takes runners through Kenmore Square, about a block from Fenway Park, with a mile to go to the Back Bay finish line.

www.fox46.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Brewers: Craig Counsell squarely to blame for Game 3 defeat

Brewers manager Craig Counsell got it wrong during Milwaukee’s Game 3 defeat to the Braves when he took Freddy Peralta out of the game. The Milwaukee Brewers are in danger of being knocked out of the MLB playoffs because of their Game 3 loss to the Braves at Truist Park.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
CBS Boston

Christian Vazquez Crushes Walk-Off Homer In 13th, Red Sox Take 2-1 Lead Over Rays In ALDS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are one win away from moving on to the ALCS after walking off with a dramatic 6-4 win in extra innings over the Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS at Fenway Park. Christian Vazquez ended a 13-inning classic with a two-run blast into the Green Monster seats off Luis Patino. Vazquez didn’t even start the game for Boston, but he ended it with the biggest swing of the contest. WALK-OFF INTO THE SERIES LEAD! pic.twitter.com/t8h8VBAGUr — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 11, 2021 Vazquez’s blast is Boston’s first walk-off homer in the postseason since Manny Ramirez launched one...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KEYT

LEADING OFF: La Russa & Baker, Red Sox vs Rays as ALDS begin

Two septuagenarians will be on the bench when 77-year-old Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros and 72-year-old skipper Dusty Baker in their playoff opener Thursday. A three-time World Series winner, La Russa returns to the postseason for the first time since winning the 2011 title with the St. Louis Cardinals before retiring. He’ll send Lance Lynn to the mound in Houston to face Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. In the other best-of-five AL Division Series, it’s AL East champion Tampa Bay hosting wild-card Boston in Game 1 at Tropicana Field.
MLB
10 Tampa Bay

ALDS Game 1: Rays shut out the Red Sox 5-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay is starting their postseason run on the right foot. In front of a home crowd in Tropicana Field, the Rays took down the division rival Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series - blanking them in the 5-0 win.
MLB
albuquerqueexpress.com

Familiar foes Red Sox, Rays duke it out in ALDS

The Tampa Bay Rays will seek to recapture last year's postseason buzz as they open their American League Division Series against the AL East rival Boston Red Sox on Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Last season, the Rays secured their first AL pennant since 2008 to set up a...
MLB
UPI News

Red Sox-Yankees rivalry leads off 2021 MLB playoffs

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Fenway Park serves as the site for the start of the 2021 MLB postseason, with the Boston Red Sox hosting the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The 10-team playoff field will continue play through late October. The Red Sox will play their rivals in the American...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Alex Cora
NBC Sports

Red Sox-Rays takeaways: Houck bails Sale out in Game 2

The Boston Red Sox responded perfectly after being shut out in Game 1 of the American League Division Series by the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 2 was just about the opposite of what we witnessed the night before as the Red Sox offense exploded for 20 hits and 14 runs. Chris Sale lasted only one inning in a dismal outing, but he was bailed out by the offense and right-hander Tanner Houck who pitched five brilliant innings in relief.
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Rays Game 4 lineups: Bounce ‘em out!

The Red Sox look to advance to the ALCS after a wild Sunday victory over Tampa Bay when they take on the Rays tonight behind Eduardo Rodriguez (7:07 p.m., FS1). HOOOOO BOOOOOY that was something, wasn’t it? A blown lead, a fortuitous and a (naturally) well-timed Christian Vázquez homer have put the Sox on the precipice of advancing at the expense of the first-place Rays, who figure to be frothing mad heading into tonight’s game. With both bullpens taxed, the Rays will turn to Collin McHugh to open things up and sort of string it together after that, while the Sox will hope E-Rod can pull a vintage #Ed performance out when they need it the most.
MLB
nbcboston.com

Should Red Sox Wear Yellow Boston Marathon Jerseys in ALDS Game 4 Vs. Rays?

UPDATE (3:40 p.m. ET): The Red Sox are opting for a traditional jersey instead of their yellow "City Connect" jerseys, manager Alex Cora confirmed Monday afternoon. It's a special Monday in Massachusetts with the 125th Boston Marathon taking place and the Boston Red Sox having an opportunity to eliminate the Tampa Bay Rays from the MLB postseason in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Boston Marathon#Brewers#Patriots#The Red Sox#Fenway#Scherzer Strings Dodgers#Giants#Era#Tampa Bay
arcamax.com

Rays' season on the brink after walk-off loss in 13th to Red Sox

BOSTON — The Rays went into the postseason feeling confident they were experienced enough, talented enough and, more than anything, good enough to make another long run through October to a World Series that could stretch into November. Instead, they now are facing the stunning possibility of going home as...
MLB
cbslocal.com

Red Sox Walk It Off Against Rays, Advance To ALCS

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernandez delivered Boston’s second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. After winning Game 3 of...
MLB
clnsmedia.com

BetOnline.ag – Red Sox Trot Into Marathon Monday As Favorites to Win ALDS vs. Rays

Now I’m not one to brag – but not only did we did go 2-0 in our Game Three preview article bets, we also hit the final score right on the head. The Red Sox beat the Rays on Sunday night in incredible fashion, with a walk off two-run home run from catcher Christian Vasquez in the bottom of the 13th to cap off the 6-4 win.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ledger

After blowing five-run lead, Red Sox walk off Rays in Game 4 to advance to ALCS

They didn’t win their division, suffered a grim second-half collapse, did little to improve their club at the trade deadline and are comprised of parts gathered over three front office regimes. Yet the more warts the Boston Red Sox accumulate, the prettier their roller-coaster 2021 season becomes. The latest frameable...
MLB
thesuffolkjournal.com

Red Sox walk off on Rays, move on to battle Astros in ALCS

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in walkoff fashion Monday night by a score of 6-5, sending the Rays into the offseason and propelling the Sox to their first American League Champion Series (ALCS) since 2018. Kiké Hernadez’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth sent...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB playoffs scores: Giants take NLDS lead vs. Dodgers; Red Sox close out Rays, punch ticket to ALCS

Major League Baseball's postseason continued Monday with a slate of three crucial games. The Boston Red Sox were the first team to punch their ticket to the League Championship Series, as they clinched their ALDS matchup over the Rays with a Game 4 walk-off win at Fenway Park. In the National League, both the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves took 2-1 NLDS leads with wins over the Dodgers and Brewers.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy