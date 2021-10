For those of you interested in some NCIS: Los Angeles casting news, let’s look ahead now to season 13 episode 5 airing on November 7!. This week, CBS confirmed that MacGyver alum Sandrine Holt (who played the original boss of the Phoenix Foundation in Patricia Thornton) will be appearing in this episode as the character Laura Song. There is not any further information regarding the role, but here’s a funny little tidbit: Technically, MacGyver and NCIS: LA are set within the same universe! It’s reasonably common, though, for actors to play multiple roles across all of these shows; we’ve seen it before and there’s a reasonably good chance that we’ll see it again.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO