CHICAGO (CBS) — As the Bears head to Las Vegas for the first time to play the Raiders Sunday at 3pm right here on CBS 2, here are three things to watch. Can the Bears get Raiders quarterback David Carr to “shut down?” After the Chargers sacked him 4 times Monday night, Joey Bosa said they knew once you get pressure on Carr, he kind of “shuts down.” The Bears would seem to have the kind of defense to do the same thing. Led by a rejuvenated Robert Quinn, the Bears lead the NFL in sacks with 15 through 4 games. They are dealing with injuries, but getting after Carr would be a good start to getting a win in Vegas.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO